Flybuys Says ‘Don’t Buy It, Flybuy It’ In New Redemption Platform Via Thinkerbell

In October, Flybuys launched its new redemption campaign with Thinkerbell ‘Don’t Buy It, Flybuy it’, asking members to think twice before spending their cash and ‘pay with points’ instead during Australia’s busiest shopping period.

As more and more Aussies look for ways to tighten their belts in the lead-up to Christmas, Flybuys have taken the opportunity to demonstrate the value Flybuys points can support members, with a fully integrated campaign that offers members an alternative to spending through using points at the Flybuys Rewards Store and participating retailers.

“We’ve found a fun, fruitful and enduring campaign that Flybuys can use moving forward, and that reflects people’s wants, needs and trends,” said Thinkerbell’s chief tinker Tom Wenborn.

“The campaign serves as an opportunity to showcase the best bit of Flybuys, redeeming stuff, while helping savvy members with their spending, especially during the festive season.”

The hero film, directed by Phebe Schmidt from The Sweetshop gives literal life to the Flybuys Rewards Store by personifying it through a shopping cart-inspired robot, who proves just how easy it is to unlock more value from your every day shopping using points.

As Flybuys’ integrated agency (responsible for media, creative, strategy and PR), Thinkerbell also helped create the first ‘Flybuy It’ Rewards Store on Oxford Street in Sydney, to launch the campaign. A corner store that created an experience beyond advertising and turned everyday items into must-have free rewards.

The store gave members direct access to over 500 real rewards, allowing Flybuys to engage with its members in a unique and tangible way. There was plenty to shop – from essentials and gift cards to travel, luxury items and cute trendy appliances. Within the same day of going live, the store made headlines like ‘Completely free’: Insane reason for massive queue in Sydney from news.com.au

Jarrod Flood, Flybuys’ Head of Marketing believes its integrated campaign comes at a time when consumers are feeling a pinch on their hip pocket.

“This festive period, we know more consumers are tapping into loyalty programs such as Flybuys. This demonstrates the valuable role redeeming loyalty points plays in helping Australians make the most of their festive shopping.”

As part of the campaign launch, Flybuys also encouraged members to redeem their Flybuys points rather than shopping at other retailers with a series of cheeky and subversive companion-boards to promote its ‘Don’t Buy It, Flybuy It’ campaign.

These boards directly responded to other ads’ messaging and reshaped them to become a message for Flybuys – standing between people and their wallets in real-time.

Thinkerbell’s national head media thinker Hannah Nickels said “Having an integrated media offering means we can better stretch an idea across every touchpoint, subverting media norms to get Australians talking about Flybuys and more importantly be rewarded!”

Credit

Creative, Media and Earned Agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Flybuys

Production: The Sweetshop

Director: Phebe Schmidt

Social & Content: Medium Rare Content Agency