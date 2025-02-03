AdvertisingNewsletter

Flight Centre Unveils New Global Tagline: Your Centre For Travel

Tom Fogden
2 Min Read

Flight Centre has unveiled a new global tagline: Your Centre for Travel. 

Flight Centre’s global MD Andrew Stark the global tagline is the latest move in an ongoing brand modernisation strategy. It was produced in-house by Flight Centre’s team of global marketers.

“When people think travel, we want them thinking Flight Centre. When you want to fly, stay, cruise or tour, Flight Centre is your centre for travel.

“Part of our success over the past 43 years has been our ability to continually evolve with our customers’ needs so our new tagline today positions Flight Centre exactly where we need to be; in a league of our own as a full-service travel retailer with a global shop network, bookable product online and via an app.”

Megan Henderson, the brand’s newly appointed global head of marketing said this latest change is part of a journey to continue to meet customer demand and reaffirm the brand value of Flight Centre.

“Flight Centre is so much more than just flights and we have come a long way since our disruptive days in the 80s as Australia’s discount travel specialist.

“Today, we’re Australia’s most trusted travel agency* and we know trust and human connection are a key point of difference for our brand.”

The launch of Flight Centre’s global tagline has also been warmly welcomed by Founder and global CEO, Graham “Skroo” Turner.

“I’ve been in my fair share of brand presentations over the years but I do feel this one will really resonate with customers.

“We went from selling tours as Topdeck Travel and then opened Flight Centre in Australia at a time when we could really disrupt the industry with our discounted airfares. Today, we’re able to offer far more than just flights – tours, accommodation, cruises, car hire, travel insurance, you name it – and for that reason, we should be reminding customers we’re a one-stop-shop, or centre, for travel.”

