Five by Five Awarded Arubial Wagyu Account

Five by Five Global has been awarded the account of Arubial, a specialist in premium Australian wagyu beef. A family business since 1906, Arubial briefed the agency to develop its brand platform and launch with a website and content management system.

Five by Five were tasked with crafting a brand identity as premium as the Arubial product itself. After a collaborative workshop, a brand purpose was developed which underpinned the creative direction and informed the tagline ‘Sharing Genetic Excellence’, to ensure all brand touch points would be authentic. The culmination of this brand work was a bespoke website build, which showcased the Morgan family’s heritage, excellence, and quality product including breeding stock.

“Arubial are true innovators and are elevating Australian produce to compete with the best in the world using data. That’s what made this such an exciting business to work with and further strengthens our credentials in agtech,” said Matt Lawton, managing director at Five by Five.

“The website we’ve built with Arubial is a combination of a crafted design alongside thoughtful web development with a robust CMS for real-time display of quality products. It means we’ve created something that is beautiful, functional, and really serves the brand platform the team worked so hard to craft,” said Matt Werth, creative technologist at Five by Five.

“Working with Five by Five on this project has been an exceptional journey. The execution has been professional, and building our brand from scratch with such a collaborative team has been an immensely rewarding experience. Their ability to translate our vision into a purposeful yet creative form has been excellent, and the bespoke brand work and website have really captured the essence of Arubial,” said Claire Morgan, communications and marketing manager at Arubial.

Australia is the second-largest wagyu beef producer in the word, and Arubial is contributing to an international reputation for premium, high-quality cattle. Today, operating across five properties in SE QLD, Arubial Wagyu breeds fullblood wagyu cattle using Breedplan data entry and herd recording to produce genetically elite animals for an international market.