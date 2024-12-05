Global Ads Score Just 32/100 On Inclusivity In First Representation Index Report

XR Extreme Reach, a global technology company, has announced the global outlook of representation in advertising, measuring inclusivity in more than one million ads across over 100 countries.

The 2024 Global Advertising Representation Report provides the first scaled AI market analysis, revealing an average representation score of 32 out of 100 worldwide. Findings point to significant gaps in inclusivity and opportunities to improve representation to maximize ad impact and drive business growth.

The new report leverages the Representation Index (RX), introduced earlier this year by XR and The Female Quotient. As the industry’s first technology-driven metric for inclusivity measurement, RX sets itself apart with cutting-edge AI global scale and its ability to measure representation across multiple dimensions beyond gender: age, body type, skin tone, gender expression, and soon authority and accessibility. The RX Score measures the diversity of each ad on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher scores reflecting a broader range of representation.

Notable Findings Include:

The 2024 global average RX score is trending at 32, peaking as high as 42 for Charity/Non-profit and as low as 28 for Sports.

70% of countries analyzed are trending above the global average

12% of talent detected in ads have dark skin tones

44% of faces detected have feminine gender expression, compared to 56% masculine—demonstrating a missed opportunity given that women account for 85% of household spending

15% of screen time features people with larger body types

RX score for the Super Bowl 2024 was 41, 28% higher than the global average

“RX is not only a metric; it’s a prescription for inclusive measurement that is helping to drive meaningful and measurable change across industries,” said Shelley Zalis, founder and CEO of The Female Quotient.

“Media shapes how we see ourselves and others and by adopting this new metric (RX), brands don’t just close representation gaps—they lead the charge in shaping a more inclusive and profitable future”.

The XR platform has already scored more than three million assets. Brands globally can use RX to audit their advertising and media content, identify representation gaps, track progress, and ensure their campaigns authentically reflect their audiences.

“RX is the industry-wide metric that provides brands with a standard for measuring inclusivity in content, driving growth by building loyalty, trust, equity, engagement, and sales,” said Jo Kinsella, Global President and chief operating officer at XR.

“Gaps in inclusivity remain significant, but they are solvable with RX. We are proud to partner with brands worldwide to help them authentically reflect the audiences they serve”.