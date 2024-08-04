TV Week Logie Awards Announces Presenters & James Bay To Perform

The TV WEEK Logie Awards has confirmed superstar UK singer James Bay will perform at TV’s night of nights on Sunday 18 August at The Star Sydney.

James Bay is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer. Tallying nearly 9 billion streams to date, he has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. He has notably dueted with numerous musical icons including Alicia Keys on The Voice, was asked to join Mick Jagger while supporting The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium in London, and joined Sheryl Crow on stage after performing his own set at Eric Clapton’s 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX. He also notably opened for Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park in 2023.

2024 marks the 10th anniversary of James Bay’s triple platinum breakout song, “Let It Go”. His platinum-certified 2015 debut, Chaos And The Calm garnered GRAMMY nods in the categories of “Best New Artist,” “Best Rock Album,” and “Best Rock Song” for the eight times platinum single “Hold Back The River”. This year, he returns with his thrilling fourth album, “Changes All The Time”, due on 20 September and includes collaborations with Noah Kahan and The Lumineers on lead single “Up All Night,” and features writing collaborations with The Killers’ Brandon Flowers (“Easy Distraction”).

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia for the second time this year! Australia has always been a special place to me and look forward to performing on The Logies’ stage,” said Bay.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards has also confirmed the first round of presenters who will be live on stage this year including Ray Meagher, Kate Ritchie, Rachel Griffiths, Deborah Mailman, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor, Stephen Peacocke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Claudia Karvan, Costa Georgiadis, Matt Shirvington, Sarah Abo, The Muster Dogs, Larry Emdur, Charlie Albone and Stephen Curry with more to be announced.

Comedian Sam Pang will return as the host of this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday 18 August 2024 from 7 pm.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.