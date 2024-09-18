Advertising

Fergus Kibble To Depart FORWARD

Caroline Lovejoy & Fergus Kibble

FORWARD founder and managing director, Fergus Kibble, has announced he will be transitioning out of the business over the next four months. Caroline Lovejoy, currently serving as general manager, has been promoted to take over the leadership role effective immediately.

Kibble, who founded FORWARD in 2012 and sold the business to GrowthOps two years ago, has been instrumental in driving the agency’s success and positioning it as a leading creative consumer PR agency. His leadership, strategic direction, and creativity have been key in establishing FORWARD as an industry leader. In 2022 FORWARD became a Certified B Corporation (B Corp).

“Leading FORWARD has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am immensely proud of our team’s achievements. After the agency’s acquisition early last year, we have carefully planned this transition. I am confident our clients are in the best possible hands with Caroline at the helm. Her leadership, experience, and profound understanding of communications and public relations ideally position her to steer FORWARD into its next phase,” said Kibble.

Lovejoy has been with FORWARD for the past eight years, playing a pivotal role in the agency’s expansion and growth. In the financial year 2024, FORWARD achieved its biggest year ever in terms of revenue and growth. Under Lovejoy’s leadership as General Manager, the agency has consistently delivered exceptional results for its clients, making her promotion to Managing Partner a logical next step.

“Fergus and I have worked together for many years, and I’m excited to step into this new role and continue the legacy he has built,” said Lovejoy. “We have a really talented team, I’m eager to see what the future holds for us as we evolve and adapt to meet our clients’ changing needs”.

Kibble will remain involved in the business during the transition period until January 2025, working closely with Lovejoy to ensure a smooth handover and continuing to support the agency’s key clients.

