CampaignsNewsletter

“Feels Like Ugg” Global Campaign Featuring Alex Consani & Young Mazino Unveiled Via AKQA

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

UGG has launched the next chapter of “Feels like UGG” via AKQA featuring Melbourne’s Hanni from New Jeans alongside other dynamic creatives on the global stage.

Shot in Seoul, South Korea, the campaign was directed by We Are From L.A. and photographed by Samuel Bradley. The campaign shows the cast frolicking the streets of Seoul while dressed in the new UGG Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Inspired by the brand’s iconic Twin Seam stitch and how it brings two things together, Feels Like UGG connects an inspirational global cast including Alex Consani, HANNI, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Leah Dou, Phil Oh, Precious Lee, and Young Mazino.

“Feels Like UGG is a celebration of how we are more than iconic products and experiences. We are a brand that makes you feel good inside and out,” said Anne Spangenberg, president of UGG & Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands. “That feeling is unique and welcomes you to be comfortable in your self-expression, building connection and community where you can be your most authentic self. At UGG, we celebrate this connection and community, so self-expression is comfortable for all”.

Related posts:

  1. Adidas & Manchester United Tap Barry Keoghan To Front Star-Studded Film Revealing New Kit
  2. Tourism NZ Opens “Restaurant With The Most Stars” Via Special PR
  3. “Too-Da-Loo, Mother F***ers”: Ken Jeong Fronts Hilarious Scrub Campaign
  4. From Heritage To Innovation: IAG’s Michelle Klein On Revamping Customer Experience
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

Latest News

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays Returns
TV Ratings (15/08/2024): Nathan Cleary Shoulder Injury Delivers Win For Storm
“Too-Da-Loo, Mother F***ers”: Ken Jeong Fronts Hilarious Scrub Campaign
SodaStream Launches New “Push It Real Good!” Campaign Via HeimatTBWA\The Disruption Company
Register Lost your password?