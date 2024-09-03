FCM Meetings & Events Appoints Henry Jones As Global Marketing Leader

FCM Meetings & Events (FCM M&E), the long-standing sector specialist and flagship division of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), has announced a global business expansion with Henry Jones stepping up as the global marketing leader.

Jones is a seasoned travel marketer and has spent the last 8 years with Flight Centre Travel Group, working across multiple brands and several regions, including the United Kingdom and Canada, supporting the launch of Corporate Traveller’s Melon product. He was most recently the Head of Marketing for FCM Travel Asia based out of Singapore and has overseen the expansion of marketing efforts into China with the launch of The FCM Platform China, launched FCM Japan and incorporated India into the region with our fantastic team on the ground.

In his new role, Jones will manage FCM M&E marketing and communications strategy, including bringing the division’s product suite to market and driving the global brand strategy as FCTG invests heavily in this space.

“Meetings and Events make up a substantial part of corporate travel with the MICE market expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.6 per cent from 2022 to 2030 to reach USD1563.3 billion*, said Henry Jones, Global Marketing Leader of FCM M&E.

“Henry is an example of our ‘Brightness of Future’ at FCTG, where every team member is encouraged to develop their career progression. We believe the meetings, events, conferences, and event travel markets are ripe for disruption worldwide and have invested heavily in technology and people. This ensures we have best-in-class technology and people to service the meetings and events industry,” said Simone Seiler, global general manager of FCM M&E.

“By leveraging our global network, we are confident in delivering exceptional meetings and events experiences that captivate audiences, shaping the future of business gatherings worldwide. We know we have an incredible opportunity to grow and position ourselves as the travel management company of choice for meetings, events, and event travel”.