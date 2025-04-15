Fast 10: Josh Faulks On Leadership, Loyalty & Life As A “Bad Gay” CEO

Josh Faulks is a dynamic and visionary leader driven by a clear purpose: to create lasting, positive change for people, the planet, and the marketing industry. With deep experience spanning politics, media, consulting, and corporate leadership, he brings a rare blend of strategic acumen, stakeholder savvy, and an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Now nearly two and a half years into his role as CEO of the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), Faulks has championed a more united, purposeful industry—one grounded in effectiveness, community, and bold ideas. He’s known for building trusted relationships, leading high-performing teams, and shaping strategies that actually move the needle.

But beyond the boardroom, Faulks also brings a refreshing honesty and sense of humour to the table. As he puts it himself, he’s a “bad gay” who prefers techno over pop princesses—proof that you can break the mould and still lead with strength, authenticity, and impact.

Chatting with Sparrow, Faulks shares insights from his journey—from political corridors to the helm of AANA—along with his views on marketing in tough times, the surprising kindness of the ad world, and how he’s learning to prioritise love, life, and that never-ending to-do list.

1. You’ve had an intriguing career starting in politics, from advisor to the Attorney General, advisor to Malcolm Turnball, Chief of Staff, etc, why the switch to advertising, and how has the cutthroat world of politics prepared you for marketing?

Faulks: I have been very fortunate to have an interesting career spanning some fascinating jobs across government, media, consulting and big corporates.

I didn’t really switch to advertising. Media and marketing have always been in my blood, and I jumped back into the industry whenever I could including running a national business in the Customer Brand and Marketing division of KPMG, a stint at ABC and at some interesting times at the massive direct marketing business, Salmat, when it was in its prime.

The cutthroat and intense world of politics prepares you for just about everything after. It teaches you to understand people and context, and how to find creative solutions to hard problems. Some would say it teaches you manipulation. I think it is more about effective influencing.

2. You have been the CEO of the AANA for nearly 2.5 years if you had to select only one highlight what would it be?

Faulks: One highlight is tough. It would have to be the privilege of being able to build the incredible AANA community (now 100 members strong) and then bringing everyone together across various events to hear the latest thinking on the big stuff. The buzz of watching those connections being formed at a senior level is a real highlight.

3. It’s a tough time how is the AANA leading the challenging conversations for members?

Faulks: It is a tough time for so many businesses, and the consensus is we will not be returning to the prosperity of the pre-covid years.

We are helping our members face into this with strategic intent focussed on marketing effectiveness, measurement and demonstrating the return on investment for every marketing dollar in terms finance teams and leadership teams understand.

We are also out there talking up the value of marketing as the critical driver of growth and profitability, especially in tough times.

All this will help our members deliver business results and protect marketing budgets as we collectively face into these strong economic headwinds.

4. Anything that’s surprised you about our industry?

Faulks: This one is easy. The advertising industry usually gets a bad rap. But, I have found the people to be so bloody nice. I never thought I would meet so many good people, and I am super proud to call many of them now my friends.

5. How are your members continuing to drive future growth?

Faulks: My answer here is similar to 3. Focus on the marketing fundamentals, deliver effective marketing and demonstrate the return on investment in language that your finance teams, c-suite and Boards understand.

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Faulks: Can I say two? Kindness and positivity. We are kind of on the same team. We have a shared agenda. What is good for the industry is good for all of us. One of my priorities is creating the space for the industry to come together to turn our challenges into opportunities.

7. How do you manage your long to-do list and find time to cherish life as a newlywed?

Faulks: Probably not that well! Prioritisation and boundaries is my new mantra. There will always be more to do. You have to find a way to enjoy it and spend proper quality time with your hubby, friends and family.

8. The AANA is a small but mighty team how do you punch above your weight and continue to deliver above expectations?

Faulks: I think it all starts with having a great team with a great culture, with everyone aligned to a clear ‘North Star’ and strategy that will get us there. Obviously with such a small team, this requires brutal prioritisation. There is so much more we would love to do for our industry, but we simply don’t have the resources.

We also spend a fair bit of time on the how we work together, not just the what we need to deliver. Do we get it right all the time? No way, but we give it a good go!

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Faulks: G-rated? Pretty hard techno music is my go-to. I am a bad gay and am not a big fan of the pop princesses.

10. Important last question: do your parents know what you actually do?

I am very lucky that my parents are my biggest fan club and mum is my fan girl. They read absolutely everything I write so I hope they understand what I do by now. Dad used to be a judge and mum was a CEO of the Canberra Business Council, so I sense check my bullshit with them all the time. They are very good and bringing me back down to earth quickly!