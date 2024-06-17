Fast 10: Diane Shelton Offers Some Forethought on China, Coles And CMOs

Diane Shelton, the joint MD of Forethought, has worked within some of the nation’s most iconic brands, including Coles and Telstra. These days she provides strategic advice and analysis to top marketers. Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham caught up with Diane to discuss what’s on her mind and where the industry should focus.

1) You’ve had an eclectic career path with NBN, Coles, Telstra, Ipsos, etc. , and now Forethought. What’s been your highlight so far?

I love where I’m currently at with Forethought, but I would have to say the experience of working with a very eclectic, focused team in the Coles ‘war room’ to turn the business around – which succeeded – was a real highlight, not to mention gifting Australia with the Big Red Hand.

2) APAC is a dynamic region and, with your China expertise, what can CMOs learn from this market?

It’s such a big, diverse country with ample opportunity provided you partner with the locals and appreciate the internal diversity. Local collaboration is key: sure, we can bring value to these markets, but we do it best when we appreciate the amplification we can achieve with a partnership. A little humility and true engagement go a long way.

3) What current client work are you most proud of and why?

At Forethought we are doing a piece of social research around tolerance and social acceptance in the Australian community. It’s a seriously good project with a supportive and open client stakeholder group and really talented colleagues. It also utilises some leading-edge qualitative and quantitative methodologies. I believe it will make a major contribution to a critical social issue in Australia.

4) I believe Forethought has been around for over 30 years – what’s driven that success?

It’s a combination of continuous innovation, a highly intelligent team and massive curiosity. We are all in this business because we want to know why, and we love to solve novel challenges. It’s also driven by meaningful work, responsive clients and an evolving culture. Because people and culture are always at the heart of longevity! And then there’s our founder, Ken Roberts, of course.

5) Data & analytics are paramount; however can we drown with too much data?

Yes, we can. Our job is to distil all that data noise for our clients and provide them with clarity and direction. This means we focus on building database tool kits for our clients so they can effectively ‘ingest’ and use the learning that matters, rather than getting waylaid by too much information.

6) Sometimes research gets a bad rap, how do we ensure it drives outcomes and effective ROI?

Agree with this: if research becomes ‘shelf-ware’– or worse, a tick-box exercise – it is a waste of investment. Insights and strategy leads must distil the necessary data and learning into tabloid headlines or clickbait to get the internal senior stakeholders to sit up and take notice. The findings can’t be sugar-coated to make them more palatable and the insights team must be Switzerland in this scenario and not be beholden to any internal group; that is why they should report to the CEO directly.

7) With the current economic headwinds, do clients need marketing science more than ever?

Absolutely. Now more than ever brands need to play a percentage game. It is not enough for marketers to create consideration; they also need to drive to the bottom of the funnel and drive conversions. This is where marketing science is critical as it not only helps you set the strategy but should direct an efficient go to market play. It is how you execute by customer type, by purchasing occasion, and by targeted communications that you can see real margin lift.

8) How do you relax & chill outside of your day-to-day role?

My weekend afternoons are spent with a new recipe, a glass of wine and a great playlist. Chopping, sipping and singing (maybe a bit of solo dancing too).

9) What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

I can’t tell you that! There is a reason why it’s not on my profile.

10) Important last question: do your parents know what you do?

Did you see my Mum’s post on LinkedIn? She is my main supporter. She also really loved my gig at Coles too.