Family Content Does The Numbers On Social Over The Christmas Break

December was a big month for family-focused Australian creators with many finding a place on Fabulate’s list of the fastest growing accounts across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

“December was an interesting month in the Australian creator space,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent.

“We always see a broad breadth of creators coming through our monthly Fabulate Discovery list but this month really saw ordinary Aussies who simply use social media to connect to audiences about their everyday lives.”

“Clearly, Australians enjoyed seeing how others celebrated the holiday season. This month’s list of fast-growing creators featured several family or kid-focused accounts whose followings soared. For example, Havea Mantagi, with over 800,000 Instagram followers and 2 million on TikTok, captivated audiences with his family’s adventures. Similarly, the Gerrard family racked up 2 million views for their Christmas Day Harlem Shake video, showing there was a clear audience for this type of content.

Brisbane-based creator Illai Matangi saw his Instagram following soar to more than 800,000 over the Christmas break on his social accounts where he often pranks his three youngest daughters Mia, Mele, and Nini.

The growth made his account one of the fastest growing Instagram accounts in December and came just weeks after he was named TikTok’s Comedy Creator of the Year 2024. Mantangi has some 2 million TikTok followers and is represented by Ivy Talent.

Similarly the Gerrard family has been garnering strong audiences for some of the Christmas Day videos and summer barbeques on TikTok. The account run by mum of the three Taylah Gerrard, was one of the fastest growing TikTok accounts in December and features the snapshots of various members of their broader family and often garners hundreds of thousands of views. Gerrard is represented by Influer.

On YouTube, ‘kidfluencer’ Isaac’s Awesome Adventures has grown to more than 160,000 followers for his more than 500 videos featuring the young Isaac driving a variety of toy vehicles.

Each month, Fabulate—named Australia’s Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the industry’s AiMCO Awards in March—uses data from its Fabulate Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies identify the best up-and-coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The company also secured a spot in the top 10 of the prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 last month.

Below are the five fastest-growing creators across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.