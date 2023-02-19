Facebook & Instagram Now Trialling Twitter-Like Paid Verification From $19.99 A Month

Remember when Elon Musk starter letting Twitter users pay to get verified and everything went brilliantly and according to plan? Meta has announced that it is giving it a crack, as well.

Update: 20/2 with clarification from Meta.

The new ‘Meta Verified’ subscription bundle for creators and individuals is being trialled in Australia and New Zealand starting this week.

For the princely sum of AU$19.99 per month on the web or AU$24.99 per month on iOS and Android, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to get their own verification badges, along with access to account support and “increased visibility.”

Meta’s system is apparently designed to “help people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook.”

Twitter’s attempt to democratise its verification system under the auspices of new boss Elon Musk backfired spectacularly. The South African businessman said that by letting users pay US$8 per month to get the famous blue checkmark, it would open up new levels of accountability on the platform. It didn’t work.

Still, Meta said that it believes its focus on safety will prevent any similar issues arising.

Notably, there are a few key points of difference from Twitter’s bungled attempt. A government ID will be required to authenticate your account. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to B&T that any form of government-issued ID would work as a verifiable form of ID — whether that is a passport, driver’s license, or any Australian state-issued ID.

Once scanned into Meta’s systems, the ID provided would be checked by a machine and stored for 30 days before being deleted.

Meta also said that it will have proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people. Verified users will also get access to a real person for support on common account issues.

However, paid verified users will get increased visibility and reach across Facebook and Instagram making them more likely to appear in search, comments, and recommendations. Plus, exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels will allow users to express themselves in unique ways, as will 100 free stars per month that will let users show their support for other creators.

Meta also confirmed that this preferential treatment would not impact on any advertisers’ reach and that the company’s Brand Suitability controls would provide advertisers with the ability to prevent their ads appearing alongside content from anyone, including from Meta Verified subscribers.

To apply for verification, users will need to meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old. Then, their government ID that matches their profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

A test of the service in Australia and New Zealand will start later this week, before expanding to the rest of the world.