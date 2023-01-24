FA Cup Comes To Australia For The First Time

To the delight of soccer fans, the Emirates FA Cup touched down in Australia for the first time Ever On Monday.

To celebrate the cup passing through Sydney, Paramount+ hosted a celebratory events at the Cruise Bar in Circular Quay.

Sydney FC players Joe Lolley and Adam Le Fondre and Danish FA football legends Thomas Sorensen and Jesper Olsen joined broadcaster Simon Hill for an exclusive Q&A.

The FA Cup is an English knockout football tournament that is open to any club from the Premier League down to amateur level. Matches are streamed exclusively on Paramount+.