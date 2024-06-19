Marketing

EVH Drives Away In Luxury With Aston Martin PR Account

Creative communications agency EVH has been appointed as the PR and communications partner for ultra-luxury automotive brand Aston Martin for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bramford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time-honoured craftsmanship, and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models, including the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX, and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

EVH scope of work includes strategy, media management, press fleet programming, talent, partnerships and experiences.

Unrivalled in the Australian market, EVH delivers a unique and meaningful approach to communications, creative campaigns and events with a highly specialised, globally attuned team fully committed to providing world-class service and results. Aston Martin joins EVH’s luxury lifestyle division.

EVH’s client portfolio includes Aesop, Bang & Olufsen, Chopard, Haydenshapes, Hublot, Moët Hennessy, RIMOWA, SIR, Waterford and Zegna.

By Aimee Edwards
