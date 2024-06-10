EssenceMediacom Retains Queensland Government Media Account

EssenceMediacom has retained the Queensland Government’s media account in Brisbane.

The agency group said that it had been on a “transformation journey” since its merger two years ago and that its new “Breakthrough Planning Process” has transformed its approach to media buying and planning.

It also said that the agency’s data and analytics division, GroupM’s data technology capability, and its AI-powered WPP Open, marketing operating system run by its parent company WPP, underpinned the pitch.

Pippa Berlocher, EssenceMediacom Australia and New Zealand CEO said: “Our team of Essentials worked tirelessly towards this outcome. Our Brisbane office with their unique understanding of the state and its people, led the charge supported by our national team and GroupM. Our capability, craft expertise, Breakthrough product offering, and talent are exceptional. Collectively, we demonstrated why EssenceMediacom is the best partner to support and deliver the Government’s objectives to provide good jobs, better services, and a great lifestyle.”

Kellie Dawson EssenceMediacom managing director, Brisbane, added: “We could not be more excited to continue our deep and long-standing relationship with Queensland Government. It’s an honour to collaborate with such a dedicated and dynamic team, delivering breakthrough work that makes a real difference for our fellow Queenslanders. We have such a vast and diverse state in Queensland, there’s never been a more exciting time to work with the government.”

EssenceMediacom’s work for Queensland Government has recently received international award recognition. Earlier this year, it won awards for the Department of Transport and Main Roads at the Festival of Media APAC awards and is shortlisted at the Festival of Media Global and the Media Federation of Australia awards.