EssenceMediacom Brisbane Wins Australian Retirement Trust

EssenceMediacom Brisbane has been appointed as the media agency of record for Australian Retirement Trust (ART). ART has been looking for a new media agency partner after Bohemia’s demise earlier this year, and began working with EssenceMediacom at the start of July.

EssenceMediacom, which previously handled the account until 2022, will be responsible for leading all aspects of media strategy, planning and implementation for ART, Australia’s second-largest superannuation fund, managing over $330 billion for more than 2.4 million people.

“We are thrilled to welcome Australian Retirement Trust back,” said Susan Lyons, managing director of EssenceMediacom Brisbane.

“Our team is passionate about delivering breakthrough ideas and harnessing the power of data to drive real growth for ART in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“ART is a brand we strongly admire. Our shared belief in the impact of creativity in advertising makes us incredibly excited about the breakthrough work that we can create together.”

Australian Retirement Trust general manager of Brand, Marketing and Comms, Rob Harris, said: “EssenceMediacom impressed us with their strategic vision, digital expertise, and deep understanding of the superannuation landscape. We’re excited to partner with them once again to deliver innovative, data-led media solutions that will help us reach and engage more Australians on their retirement journey.”

ART’s recent campaigns have starred a big blue monster (see above) and were created by M+C Saatchi, which won a combined creative and media brief for the superannuation fund.

ART was one of Bohemia’s larger clients before the media agency brand was shut down by M+C Saatchi in June. All of Bohemia’s above the line media buying and planning capability was sunsetted, leaving several clients on the lookout for new media agency partners.

Australian Retirement Trust is the latest win for EssenceMediacom, B&T’s current Media Agency of the Year.

The agency has also won Specsavers and Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months, as its new Breakthrough positioning continues to gain traction in the market.

EssenceMediacom recently scored 8.5 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards.

