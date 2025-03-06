Entries Open For The MFA Awards

Entries for the 26th MFA Awards are now open.

With 23 categories spanning Outcomes, Execution, Channel Excellence and People & Culture, the MFA Awards are the ultimate opportunity for media agencies and the industry to showcase their best work and earn the recognition they deserve. Entries are open until 2 May, with early bird submissions due by 17 April.

The Seven Network returns as the Grand Prix Sponsor for the 16th consecutive year, continuing its support of the prestigious category.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “In today’s challenging landscape, achieving impactful results, driving change and celebrating media excellence are more crucial than ever. The MFA Awards set the benchmark for media effectiveness and innovation, showcasing how media agencies bring their shared purpose—We Are The Changers—to life at the highest level.

“By entering, you contribute to raising the bar for the entire industry while demonstrating the vital role media agencies play in generating long-term business growth for clients.”

This year’s MFA Awards will be celebrated with a black-tie gala dinner on 18 September at Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse.

The MFA Awards is one of the industry’s most credible awards programs thanks to the rigorous judging process, which includes independent auditing, blind voting and proof of media contribution, with diverse judges from the whole spectrum of our industry: marketers, media agencies, media owners and tech companies.

The MFA Awards will be led by Co-Chairs Chris Colter, Managing Director of Media Strategy ANZ at Accenture, and Catherine Rushton, Chief Strategy Officer at This Is Flow. Rushton succeeds Sophie Price, Essencemediacom’s Chief Strategy Officer, who stepped down at the end of 2024, and Colter continues into his third term.

They will be joined on the MFA Awards Steering Committee by:

David Bielenberg, National Head of Strategy, PHD

Raj Gupta, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, UM

Ryan Hancock, National Strategy & Planning Director, Match & Wood

Caroline Hugall, Chief Strategy Officer, Spark Foundry

Nick Kavanagh, Chief Strategy Officer, iProspect

Grant LeQuesne, Director, Strategy & Insight, Wavemaker

Mitchell Long, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media Network Australia

James Rawlings, Group Head of Strategy, OMD

Marine Turner, Sydney Head of Strategy, Essencemediacom

Complementing the awards, the MFA’s industry-wide conference MFA EX will be held in Melbourne on 4 September and in Sydney on 18 September, leading into the awards. MFA EX aims to inspire and educate the media industry by highlighting global best-practice work, media innovation and cutting-edge thinking.

Nominations for judges are also being accepted from industry professionals with a minimum of 12 years’ experience.