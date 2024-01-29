Enero Nabs M&C’s Nikki Harrison As The Group’s Head of People & Culture

Enero Group has appointed Nikki Harrison (lead image) as its Group Head of People & Culture, further strengthening the Group’s executive team. Overseeing the Group’s People and Culture operations worldwide, Harrison brings a wealth of experience and skills spanning service-based consulting, multinational corporate brands, and marketing services, having held senior positions at some of Australia’s most prominent brands including KPMG Australia, Vodafone, and Qantas.

Aside from running her own consultancy, Harrison was most recently the chief people officer at M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ. Throughout her four-year tenure at the London-based publicly listed company, Harrison was part of the Global M&C P&C Advisory team, working to transform the company’s people and workplace practice. Prior to M&C Saatchi Group, Harrison spent over five years as KPMG Australia’s Head of People & Culture Transformation. During her time at KPMG Harrison led a significant transformation of its AU people and operations which included the strategic design, development, and implementation of an organisation-wide Future of Work program to evolve culture, leadership, and ways of working to support the firm’s diversification and enable sustainable growth.

Brent Scrimshaw, Enero Group CEO, said: “After an extensive global search we are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the Enero Group’s executive team. Nikki’s unique blend of capabilities and experience across creative and service-based businesses, workplace transformation, and corporate and marketing services, makes her the right addition to the broader Enero Group as we continue to invest in developing our people and culture in a more progressive and innovative global marketplace.”

Harrison said: “Enero’s people and culture is already a differentiating competitive advantage for the business, but I couldn’t be more excited to leverage the intersection of creativity, workplace, and team, to deliver a high-performance culture that enables innovation and agility. I’ve always had a strong passion for helping progressive organisations navigate the future of work and I can’t wait to continue to build upon the Group’s impressive people focused culture.”

With rich experience across policy development, leadership and learning, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, talent acquisition, employment branding, employee experience, engagement and recognition, Harrison joins the Group on February 5th reporting directly to Global Group CEO, Brent Scrimshaw.

Harrison’s appointment builds on the Group’s global growth trajectory and transformation, with more than 70 per cent of its revenue and EBITDA derived from outside of Australia. Locally, Enero agencies BMF and Orchard continue to deliver market leading success, most recently with BMF taking home B&T’s Award for Bravery and Culture and Orchard becoming the only Australian-based agency to be recognized at the global Pharmaceutical Marketing Excellence Awards.