End Food Waste Australia Launches ‘The Great Unwaste’ Via Hopeful Monsters

Non-for-profit End Food Waste Australia has launched a nationwide campaign, ‘The Great Unwaste,’ via indie creative Hopeful Monsters.

The first collaborative food waste campaign to speak directly to Australian households, the behaviour change campaign has been designed to unite people across the country in a movement to collectively reduce food waste, showing how relatable and easy-to-adopt lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the amount of food households throw away, saving money and creating a more sustainable future for Australia.

Mandy Hall, campaign director at End Food Waste Australia said: “Our brief was to use the evidence and science to create an inclusive campaign that, first and foremost helps Australians and asks them to consider the role they can play in reducing the 2.5 million tonnes of food wasted in households each year. We know that nobody sets out to intentionally waste food but it still happens.

“Hopeful Monsters was a standout in the pitch, creating a platform – The Great Unwaste – that immediately captures the energy needed to tackle this enormous challenge with a positive and empowering spirit. It’s a movement we’re inviting all Australians to get behind – from consumers to local councils and wider industry partners, so together we can be part of the change we need to see in homes and communities across the country.”

The launch follows the completion of a significant body of research by End Food Waste Australia into Australians’ food waste habits, which revealed the average household wastes more than twice as much food each week than they think.

The 30-second spot for The Great Unwaste, created in collaboration with Mint Films, serves as a rallying cry asking Australians to stop and think about food waste in their own homes with the question ‘Are you wasting more than you think?’ Taking viewers through typical Aussie homes, it showcases the common ways we unintentionally throw food in the bin, inviting Aussies to join The Great Unwaste and ‘turn food waste around’.

Katie Barclay, CEO of Hopeful Monsters said: “There’s no doubt food waste is a serious issue but until now, most food waste campaigns have focused on the size of the problem at hand. The Great Unwaste takes a more relatable, optimistic tone, showing the everyday moments that can lead to food waste – like dad always cooking too much pasta – and how together, with some simple lifestyle changes we can start unwasting food.”

Launching across Australia, the campaign will run across digital TV, OOH, print, radio and social, with media planning and buying from Hatched Media. Behaviour-led out of home spots in shopping centres and in close proximity to supermarkets will show consumers easy ways to start ‘unwasting’ alongside The Great Unwaste website and extensive activity across owned, earned and shared channels and stakeholder communications.

“Extensive” partnership opportunities are available for businesses and organisations looking to support and get involved in The Great Unwaste

The Great Unwaste has set an ambitious target to reduce the 2.5 million tonnes figure by approximately 20 per cent by 2030, as part of Australia’s goal to halve food waste by that year.

Campaign credits

End Food Waste Australia

Mandy Hall, Campaign Director

Ella Winnall, Campaign Manager

Hopeful Monsters

Katie Barclay, CEO

Carl Moggridge, Creative Partner

Alycia Raco, Strategy Director

Sophie Morris, Business Director

Brendan McGovern, Creative Lead

Kate Morgan, Creative

Leah Spadone, Designer

Blair Ellis, Account Director

Kat Taylor, Account Director

Garry Dawson, Account Manager

Martina Mera, Senior Account Executive

Connor Sprague, Account Executive

Hela Gomulwal, Account Executive

Mint Films – Production Company

Executive Producers: Andrew Seaton & Matt Samperi

Director: Andrew Seaton

Producer: Jessica Ameduri

Director of Photography: Matt Samperi

Post Production – Mint Films

Photographer: Seiya Taguchi

Post Sound – Rumble Studios

Hatched Media

Berlian Ayudya, Strategy Director

Laura Comber, Business Director