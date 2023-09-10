Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director

Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director
Alison Mitchell
By Alison Mitchell
SHARE
THIS



Darren Wright (lead image), former joint executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO, has joined Emotive as group creative director to continue to build and help diversify Emotive’s creative output.

Wright is an award-winning creative leader with over 20 years’ experience. He cut his teeth in London at Wieden & Kennedy where he spent nearly 10 years working across Nike, Nokia, Honda, and The Guardian before becoming CD on Nike. He then moved to Grey London where he was CD on the Lucozade, McVities, Vodafone and GSK accounts.

With a move to Australia in 2017, Wright joined Clemenger BBDO Sydney where he helped guide the agency to Agency of the Year at AWARD Awards in 2019 and in 2020 was named joint ECD. Along the way, Wright has picked up awards at D&AD, Cannes, Clio’s, Campaign Big, Creative Circle, One Show and AWARD Awards.

Simon Joyce, CEO & Founder, Emotive, said: “From the moment he walked through the door, Darren has raised the bar creatively and helped elevate the work across clients, and just as importantly, he’s done so in a way that has enriched the additive creative culture we’ve built. Having founded Emotive with a collective of senior CDs and the principle that each CD is empowered to take greater ownership of their work, appointing a GCD was a big call. But far from blowing the model up, bringing Darren in has allowed us to supercharge it. With the growth we’re experiencing, the impact we’re already seeing, and an ambition to compete with the very best creatively, it’s undoubtedly the right move.”

Wright added: “I’m delighted to be joining Emotive. SJ and Hoggy have assembled an amazing crew of talented people who care about each other and the work they do immensely. With the clients they have and the brands they work with, the opportunities and potential are massive.  I can’t wait.”

Wright is based out of Emotive’s Coogee HQ and the appointment is effective immediately.

 



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
840 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Darren Wright Emotive

Latest News

London Piccadilly during night evening
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All

Sudipto Das, VP advertiser solutions, APAC explains how we need to let go of the overly simplistic category-based view of the digital advertising supply chain and discover new opportunities for differentiation and value creation. The original vision was simple: Programmatic technology was introduced to solve challenges of scale and efficiency across the open internet. DSPs arose […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer
  • Media

Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is back, bigger and better than ever! B&T spoke with legendary host Osher Gunsberg and Paramount’s head of lifestyle programs, Tamara Simonaeu about the making of the show and got a behind the scenes scoop that you won’t want to miss. The Masked Singer releases tonight, 11th of September at 7.30pm on […]

Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th
  • Advertising
  • Partner Content

Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th

Pinterest will host its third annual global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents, on September 13th 2023 at 10am AEST. Pinterest Presents has all the product launches, vision-setting and updates you would expect from an advertiser summit but it’s delivered in a way that’s a bit more – Pinterest. This year, advertisers can expect to hear directly […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
  • Media

Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market

Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media

Thinkerbell’s former national head of earned Anjana Khallouf (lead image) has today joined youth media company Shameless Media, in a newly created Managing Director position. The career agency leader wrapped up at Thinkerbell last month after successfully growing the agency’s earned offering over the past two years. Prior to Thinkerbell, the native Kiwi spent the previous […]

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
  • Marketing

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]