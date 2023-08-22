Emotive Enlists The All Blacks For Latest Work For Jockey

Iconic underwear brand Jockey reimagines its All Blacks sponsorship with a new brand platform that speaks to the power of being ready.

Jockey’s new brand strategy and resulting “Always ready” campaign, was created by independent agency Emotive and is being rolled out across New Zealand as the All Blacks prepare for their upcoming matches. This is the agency’s first integrated campaign for Jockey since they were appointed.

The 2023 campaign follows All Blacks Jordie Barrett, Dalton Papali’i and George Bower as well as All Blacks Sevens players Tone Ng Shiu and Sam Dickson as they step into their role as Jockey brand ambassadors. This year Jockey nods to the continuation of a tradition of All Blacks in Jockey that goes back to 2004, a story that was also picked up by TVNZ for primetime news when they visited the campaign shoot.

The “Always ready” idea was born from a belief that’s shared by the brand and their discerning customers; that readiness stems from small but fundamental acts of preparation, like remembering to put on a pair of quality underpants.

In two films we meet Barrett, Papali’i and Bower in their underwear, psyching themselves up for their momentous Jockey shoot and discussing preparation tactics…date scones anyone? Some might be surprised to know that date scones are one of the All Blacks tried-and-tested snacks.

The story is continued in a series of striking portraits that tell stories about the small but significant things that they are doing to mentally prepare for competition.

Caroline Prior, marketing manager for Jockey, said : ”As a proud and longstanding partner of the All Blacks, we wanted to demonstrate how Jockey has supported the boys’ preparation for some of life’s greatest challenges. Whether that be getting ready for a cheeky Jockey Photoshoot, or the biggest game of their lives, preparation looks different for everyone – but one thing’s for sure, a pair of Jockeys are always in the mix. We know our audience enjoys getting a real ‘behind the scenes’ insight into the players so we hope this campaign creates some buzz and talkability around fan’s readiness rituals heading into their upcoming matches.”

Rupert Taylor, creative director at Emotive, added: “As a Kiwi who knows deep in my heart the ABs will bring the cup home this year, working with them was pretty special. Full credit for the team at Jockey for making it happen and for making excellent underwear.”

Credits

Client: Jockey

Marketing Manager, Jockey: Caroline Prior

Divisional Manager, Jockey: Brianne Burbury

Creative Agency: Emotive

CEO: Simon Joyce

Creative Director: Rupert Taylor

Senior Creative: Edward Macaulay

Strategy Director: Anna-Claire Clendon

Head of Design: Daniel Mortensen

Senior Designer: Chris Cooper

Head of Production: Hayley-Ritz Pelling

Senior Integrated Producer: Cate Hartmann

Business & Marketing Director: Molly Rugg/Pia McMorran

Aoife Lehane: Senior Account Manager

Production Credits:

Production Company: The Collective Force

Retouching: Capture Labs

