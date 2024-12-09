Emma Logan Launches Marketer-Focused Consultancy To Train CMOs & Teams

Emma Logan, former AANA director of member engagement, has launched The Emma Logan Project, a bespoke marketer consultancy aimed at serving the needs and unlocking the potential of CMOs and their marketing teams.

Logan said her eponymous new consultancy will offer a “suite” of bespoke services tailored to CMOs and their teams, focusing on leadership development and team empowerment.

“Marketing is in a massive transition,” said Logan.

“From technology and AI to data, climate change, social demographics, and politics. CMOs hold one of the most multifaceted roles in any business today and have the chance to make a meaningful impact and shape a more sustainable and equitable society.

“Marketers are more stretched than ever. In the past year, countless marketers have turned to me for support—whether it’s a team strategy day or collaborating on key projects. It’s clear we’re addressing a critical gap in the market. While marketers tirelessly promote their brands, they often overlook a vital element: building the personal brands of their leaders. Strong executive brands are essential for fostering trust, attracting opportunities, and positioning businesses.”

Logan has already begun collaborating with marketing teams, including foundation client T garage, an insights and research consultancy. Jed Simpfendorfer, T Garage’s director of strategy, met Logan when he was the CMO of Carman’s.

“Partnering with The Emma Logan Project has been a total game-changer for us. Emma gets us—our goals, our challenges—and she brings a fresh perspective that’s taken our approach to the next level. Her industry know-how and network is so impressive. She’s opened doors we didn’t even know existed! And in such a short time, the results speak for themselves. Emma’s not just a partner; she’s become an essential part of our team,” said Simpfendorfer.

“The Emma Logan Project is about helping marketers become the type of leaders who attract and retain top talent,” added Logan.

“It’s about redefining what it means to be a magnetic marketing leader. Whether it’s a marketer looking to build their executive marketing brand or a CMO aiming to elevate their team’s impact — and, in turn, drive exceptional business outcomes — my goal is to help them succeed.”

Logan said that the consultancy’s name came from her father.

“I credit the name to my father, who for the past year has been asking: ‘How’s The Emma Logan Project?’. He knew that I was on a journey of restoring my passion for what I do and getting my sparkle back. A journey that he aptly referred to as ‘The Emma Logan Project’. When it came time to decide on a name for my new business, I went back and forth on a few different options that didn’t feel quite right. I then realised it had been right in front of me the whole time – the perfect representation of everything my business is.”