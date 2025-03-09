Emirates Reviews $200M Global Media Account

Emirates has launched a review of its global media planning and buying arrangements.

The Dubai headquartered airline has worked with IPG Mediabrands agency UM since 2020.

B&T understands the review includes Australia but further details are scarce.

UM won the business from Havas’s media arm, who had previously held the business for seven years.

Emirates and the agency declined to comment on the review.

Leo is the airline’s creative agency in this market.

Emirates spends around $200 million on media according to COMvergence.

In its 2024 fiscal year, sales and marketing spend increased by 17 per cent, partly due to a new multi-year global partnership with the NBA.