EMG/Gravity Media & Supercars Media Join Forces To Deliver Coverage Of Repco Bathurst 1000

Supercars Media and EMG / Gravity Media have confirmed details for the all-screens coverage of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

EMG / Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will share moments from the event on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, the Seven Network and 7plus from 10-13 October.

The coverage will be delivered from more than 175 television cameras on-track, in-car, in the pits, around the track, embedded in concrete kerbs and walls, in the air and across sections of the track on a wire, and accessing four high-definition outside broadcast trucks, speciality in-car camera technology designed and developed by EMG / Gravity Media Australia. It also includes 52 kilometres of broadcast cable and a total production crew of more than 250.

In addition, coverage of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast around the world via Supercars’ international broadcast partners.

“Supercars is pleased to once again be working with EMG Gravity Media Australia at the Repco Bathurst 1000. Our coverage in 2024 expands to five days on-air with the action beginning Wednesday night with a live show from downtown Bathurst to capture all 26 cars driving into the city from the famous Mt Panorama Circuit along with the finals of the Pirtek Pitstop Challenge. The on-track action starts from 7:30am Thursday and carries through right the way through to the end of the 1000 classic on Sunday, delivering more than 42 ½ hours of coverage from the Mountain,” said Nathan Prendergast, head of broadcast, Supercars Media.

“All of us at EMG / Gravity Media Australia take great pride in our partnership with Supercars Media. It is the biggest and most complex undertaking in broadcast production in Australia. We are committed to continuing to evolve, innovate and enhance EMG / Gravity Media’s broadcast technologies and production undertakings to capture every moment of this remarkable event,” said Ben Madgwick, director, media services and facilities at EMG / Gravity Media Australia.

In addition to the broadcast partnership with Supercars Media, EMG / Gravity Media also provides the technology and systems for Supercars’ team radios, along with isolated camera coverage for the EMG / Gravity Media Australia developed and bespoke Gravity Review System, used by the motorsports judiciary and race control in the management of every on-track moment in the Repco Bathurst 1000 and across every race in the Repco Supercars Championship.