Dreaming, Discovery, Decision & Details: The 4 Moments That Matter When It Comes To Travel

The Growth Distillery today released new research into Aussie travellers, revealing the four key moments when brands and marketers should engage with customers to make an impact. Moments That Matter: Travel is a valuable tool for companies in highlighting when, where and how to best engage with travellers to help turn holiday dreams into holiday realities.

It found:

  • 82 percent say travel is very important
  • 83 percent are open to more trips and different types of trips
  • 73 percent are willing to sacrifice in other areas to be able to travel

The report revealed Aussie travellers are looking for more guidance but can be overwhelmed when it comes to narrowing choices and making decisions.

To help prioritise, this new research identified four key moments that matter for both travellers and marketers in pursuit of the perfect trip. Each of these milestones can influence and have a positive impact:

  • Dreaming: 70 percent say they’re ‘always’ planning a trip. Brands can stand out by keeping it casual, fun and pressure free, so when they are ready, consumers know where to turn for help.
  • Discovery: 70 percent say they regularly consume travel content, whether planning a trip or not. Brands should seize this moment by staying inspirational and top of mind.
  • Decision: 1 in 3 of those struggling at this stage blamed information overload. It’s at this moment brands should step in to help consumers stay focused on their chosen path. Now is the time to provide clear, actionable information, not more ideas.
  • Details: 3 in 5 are still making travel reservations at this stage, organising essentials and exploring experiences. Brands can shine by providing tailored information and suggestions to make their trip truly unforgettable.

“With all the considerations and possibilities that travel brings, it’s easy for travellers to become overwhelmed and lost in all the options and choices. It’s critical for brands and marketers to simplify the journey and understand the key turning points that guide those decisions,” said The Growth Distillery research director Ciel Graham.

