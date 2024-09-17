DPR&Co Promotes Leanne O’Connor To Director Of Client Services

DPR&Co has announced the promotion of Leanne O’Connor to director of client services.

“I was delighted to accept the promotion and it’s such a great acknowledgment of the craft, commitment, and dedication I’ve strived for over my 20+ years in the industry. Leading the growth of our account team and nurturing their advancement has been a real highlight and I’m truly excited about what lies ahead for the team and the agency. We have a strong culture and a passionate team who are all committed to providing our clients with an amazing experience. It doesn’t get better than that,” said O’Connor.

In her new role, O’Connor will continue to lead the client services team with her trademark strategic insight.

“She’s just unstoppable,” said Domenic Brasacchio, managing director at DPR&Co. “She’s all about delivering a great experience for our clients and I’ve just got a huge amount of admiration and gratitude for what she brings to our team”.