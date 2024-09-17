AdvertisingNewsletter

DPR&Co Promotes Leanne O’Connor To Director Of Client Services

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Leanne O'Connor, director of client services, DPR&Co.
Leanne O'Connor, director of client services, DPR&Co.

DPR&Co has announced the promotion of Leanne O’Connor to director of client services.

“I was delighted to accept the promotion and it’s such a great acknowledgment of the craft, commitment, and dedication I’ve strived for over my 20+ years in the industry. Leading the growth of our account team and nurturing their advancement has been a real highlight and I’m truly excited about what lies ahead for the team and the agency. We have a strong culture and a passionate team who are all committed to providing our clients with an amazing experience. It doesn’t get better than that,” said O’Connor.

In her new role, O’Connor will continue to lead the client services team with her trademark strategic insight.

“She’s just unstoppable,” said Domenic Brasacchio, managing director at DPR&Co. “She’s all about delivering a great experience for our clients and I’ve just got a huge amount of admiration and gratitude for what she brings to our team”.

Related posts:

  1. Compadres Campfire Ignites Discussion With Guzman y Gomez’s Founder Steven Marks
  2. Industry Experts From Telstra, Thinkerbell, Dentsu, & More To Present At RMIT’s “The Future Of Marketing”
  3. New Strategic Insights Agency Youngkind Launches To Amplify Youth Voices
  4. Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Mia Freedman, Mamamia co-founder.
Mamamia Launches Content Planning Tool, Gen Z Brand & Expands Work, Birth, Divorce & Health Content
Jack Vaughan.
Vale Jack Vaughan: “Uncompromising In His Pursuit Of Great Communications”
Hwei Loke, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.
Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Spark Foundry
Register Lost your password?