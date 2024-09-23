Domain Launches New Campaign To Help Australians Navigate The Housing Market Via Howatson+Company

In partnership with Howatson+Company, Domain has launched a new campaign to help Australians navigate the housing market.

The campaign builds on the ‘Know what we know’ brand platform to acknowledge the choices and compromises people make when they are in the market for a home. The category tends to simplify the buying process into bedrooms and postcodes, but buyers are making far more complex and bespoke choices based on what’s right for them.

Domain wanted to acknowledge these trade-offs. Putting Domain’s ‘know what we know’ promise in action, delivering contextually relevant messaging across key suburbs.

Using Domain’s rich suburb and insights data we created relevant, contextual stories showcasing the most prominent features of each area to help steer customer decisions.

The campaign uses proximity OOH, radio and social as wayfinding devices to show the benefits and trade-offs in each decision. More than 280 variations of the OOH and 18 variations of radio are live in market, each personalised to the location.

In an era where information is the most valuable asset, “Know what we know” uses Domain’s suburb rich insights, combined with their consumer insights on what Australians are prepared to trade off to get a home, bridging the gap between the experts, sellers and seekers. As a data and tech-powered business, Domain is on a journey to leverage its assets to guide Aussies through every step of their property journey.

“At Domain, our purpose is inspiring confidence in life’s property decisions. We know the market is challenging and that people need to make trade-offs to find what’s right for them. Things like more room vs proximity to schools vs a shorter commute. We wanted to reflect the real world choices people are making and use Domain’s data to bring this to life,” said Rebecca Darley, chief marketing officer and managing director – consumer, Domain.

“Taking the next step in property is deeply personal. What’s right is entirely based on individual circumstances”.

The work supports the existing brand spots featuring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

“Bec and the Domain team have a genuine ambition to help reflect the real challenges people face in the property market. It’s exciting to continue to build on the ‘Know what we know’ platform for Domain,” said Richard Shaw, Deputy CCO and Jeremy Hogg, ECD, Howatson+Company.

