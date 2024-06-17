Discourse’s Hugh Lashbrooke Swarms To 2024 Conference

With extensive experience as a software developer and a community manager, Discourse’s Hugh Lashbrooke will join the Swarm Conference 2024 lineup in September to show Australian community managers how to manage their communities using software product management principles.

Swarm is the longest-running conference for community professionals in the world. APAC’s flagship community management conference connects local builders, thinkers, managers and makers with top international talent for learning, collaboration, inspiration and outcomes.

“I have always instinctively managed communities and programs using software product management principles. I have found product development practices and methodologies to be the ideal format for developing effective community strategies and programs,” said Lashbrooke.

“At Swarm I will look at common product management principles and ideas such as backlogs, roadmaps, estimations, customer research, prioritisation, cross-functional collaboration, and project planning, to show how they can unlock powerful ideas and allow you to build communities logically and effectively. The talk will be practical with real-world examples”.

Tickets for Swarm 2024 went on sale recently. In 2024, the event has been expanded to include two webinars (August 14 and 30) and a full-day live event (Thursday, September 12) that will be streamed and in-person.

Those attending the live event in person will visit the fantastic Melbourne Zoo Leopard Lodge.

Also at Swarm 2024: Building Inclusive and Purposeful Communities in the Australia Pacific Ecosystem: Lessons from the World – with Sasmini Bandara

Swarm attendees will explore the nuanced challenges and unique opportunities presented by the Australia Pacific region’s diverse cultural landscape. This region, rich in multicultural communities, stands at a critical juncture where inclusivity is not just a value but a fundamental pillar for sustainable community development.

Drawing upon global best practices, Sasmini will delve into how various communities worldwide have successfully navigated the complexities of inclusivity, offering valuable lessons for the Australia Pacific region. Sasmini draws her insights from her involvement in a multitude of communities such as CMX Connect, the Community Collective, Asian Wander Women, and Rotaract from different parts of the world. At a time of increasing fragmentation, Sasmini will focus on the power of community to foster unity, innovation, and resilience in online spaces.

When: Wednesday 14 August (webinar), Friday 30 August (webinar), Thursday 12 September (live event)

Where: Melbourne Zoo