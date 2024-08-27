AdvertisingNewsletter

Dig Wins a2 Milk Social Media & Content Work

Indie agency Dig has won a2 Milk’s social media and content work following a competitive pitch process.

“It’s exciting to be partnering with the team at The a2 Milk Company (a2MC), to build on the tough tummies campaign and great work they’re doing. It is an incredible brand with a real point of difference, and we look forward to elevating that difference through a2 Milk’s digital and social content experience,” said Pete Cerny, Dig’s CSO.

Lou Tomkins, a2 Milk’s ANZ Head of Marketing added: “a2MC continues to pioneer the science and research to bring milk that naturally contains only the A2 protein and no A1, to as many people as possible. Leveraging the power of social channels to tell the a2 Milk story is a critical enabler of future growth. Dig were able to demonstrate that they clearly understand our business objectives and opportunities we have and showed that they can deliver through their combination of strategic solutions, backed by an experienced team.”

This follows a successful year for Dig, having won Australian Pork, Bulla, and Bendigo Bank in the last 12 months.

Dig is an independent creative agency in Melbourne and Sydney with clients including RACV, Bendigo Bank, Mitre 10, Australian Liquor Marketers, 3M, McCain, Mondelez, Australian Pork and Bendigo Bank.

Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

