Dialogue PR Cracks Open Kinder Surprise & Kinder Joy PR Accounts

Independent public relations agency Dialogue PR will be leading Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy integrated campaigns for Ferrero Australia following a competitive pitch process. The iconic chocolate brand is the latest client to join the agency’s growing portfolio which spans FMCG, beverage, hospitality, lifestyle and technology spaces.

Dialogue will lead the PR and Influencer strategy – coined ‘Kinder Kreators’ – for Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy across the next 12 months, delivering on the brand platform ‘Little Moments of Joy’ as well as amplifying product innovations and exciting collaborations to existing and new audiences.

Kicking off the partnership, Dialogue will support the launch of Kinder Joy’s latest release, the new limited-edition Harry Potter Funko POP! collection.

Marking the launch, the agency will magically transform Manly Wharf into Platform 9 ¾ on Sunday 29th September. The pop-up will give families the chance to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of Harry Potter as they have their picture taken on the iconic platform, win instant prizes as well as sample the new Kinder Joy range.

In October, the agency will launch the latest collection for Kinder Surprise with Natoons Cubs, encouraging exploration of animals via bespoke content, influencer partnerships and earned media relations, encouraging parents to unlock the power of surprise through play and imagination with their kids.

“Throughout the Kinder pitch process, we were impressed by Dialogue’s strategic experience, their blend of consumer and trade capability and their understanding of the target demographic. We have a few big months ahead with some key launches and partnerships, and Dialogue has already hit the ground running as a true extension of our team,” said Antony Foulet, marketing manager for Kinder ANZ.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending our work across the Ferrero business with some exciting Kinder campaigns in the pipeline. It’s not every day that you get to work on such an iconic and much-loved brand, igniting moments ofsurprise and delight for families across Australia,” said Kate Bradley, founder and managing director of Dialogue PR. “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary next month, I am so proud of the work that we are delivering and the competitive pitches that we are winning – it’s testament to the teams strategic and creative ideation delivering best in class work for our clients.”

The recent appointment of Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy builds on the agency’s existing partnership with Ferrero Australia, having worked with Nutella on a project and retainer basissince March 2023, and provided support for Ferrero Rondnoirfrozen dessert launch in September 2023.

In addition to the Ferrero Australia brands, the agency’s current client list includes Acer, Australian Beer Co, Armor All, Casella Family Brands, Duxton Vineyards, Santa Margherita, Fourth Wave Wines, Energizer, Fackelmann Housewares, Hyatt Regency Sydney, Legrand/HPM, Masterton Homes and Mantle Hospitality Group.