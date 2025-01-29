Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Bonnie Dodemaide To Head Of Digital

iProspect has promoted national digital performance lead Bonnie Dodemaide to head of digital, responsible for driving the agency’s digital product, innovation, and leadership.

Dodemaide has been with iProspect for over a decade, climbing the ranks from Digital Performance Manager to her current role in that time.

Marcelle Gomez, iProspect national managing director, said: “Bonnie is one of the most passionate people at iProspect. She cares deeply about our team, our clients, our business, and our industry. She is a wonderful leader, an ardent advocate of digital excellence and innovation, and has a thirst for learning and knowledge that she shares with those around her.

“Bonnie’s commitment to the broader digital industry and her desire to be at the forefront of digital expertise means our clients are in very experienced hands no matter the pace of change we are experiencing. Bonnie’s continual focus on how digital can drive success for our clients will push our digital team and product to new heights. I am so proud of Bonnie and am excited to see her continued growth and development as she takes this next career step at iProspect.”

Dodemaide said: “In my 10 years at iProspect, I’m extremely proud of how our digital and data expertise, combined with an award-winning culture, have driven significant growth for the business.

“I am delighted to step into my new role as Head of Digital at iProspect and lead the evolution of our agency product. We will continue to push what is possible and strive to leverage digital – and our performance mindset more broadly – to accelerate client brand and business growth.

“Ours is a formidable digital team, packed with incredible talent, and it’s my ambition to create an environment that doesn’t just deliver innovation and exceptional results for our clients, but is also a safe and enjoyable place to build a career.”

Dodemaide’s appointment rounds out iProspect’s team of craft specialists who include chief strategy officer Nick Kavanagh; head of investment Nicola Barnes; head of client partnerships Jason Smith; and, head of SEO Jean-Yves Scauri.

Last year, Dodemaide was a finalist in B&T’s Women in Media Awards in the Tech category and is a current member of the IAB Search Working Group and was a previously a member of the IAB Ad Effectiveness Council.

Dodemaide also spent time as a member on the dentsu DE&I Council and the Gender Equity working group, playing a key role in driving initiatives in the broader dentsu workplace, including supporting the introduction of a Parental Coaching program designed to support those returning to work and reduce attrition of women in the workforce.

iProspect works with clients including Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, Ferrero, and Kering.

