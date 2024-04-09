Dentsu’s Daniella Kenney Appointed Head Of Programmatic At Foxtel Media

Foxtel Media has appointed Daniella Kenney has been appointed as Head of Programmatic, a role that leverages her extensive understanding of data and ad technology as well as the deep client and partner relationships she has built throughout the industry.

Kenney, who previously held the position of head of digital partnerships – Amplifi, Dentsu ANZ in Melbourne, has over a decade of leadership experience in advertising and media, having also held senior roles at Yahoo! and Fairfax Media.

A seasoned professional, Kenney has moderated and participated in leading industry forums, including The Women in Programmatic Network, Melbourne Programmatic Collective and Future of TV Advertising.

Reporting to the chief sales officer (CSO) and based in Melbourne, Kenney will develop and implement short-and long-term strategies with agency programmatic channels to identify and sell unique sponsorship and advertising solutions across video within Foxtel’s programmatic channel.

Nev Hasan, CSO Foxtel Media, says he is delighted to have secured a candidate of such high calibre for the role.

“Daniella Kenney has a proven track record in leading commercial digital partnerships across Australia, and is a renowned industry thought leader in digital programmatic. Her extensive knowledge of not only the agency programmatic landscape but also of demand and supply side platforms will enable her to deliver the best advertising insights and outcomes across Foxtel Media channels for our clients. We welcome her to the team and look forward to the contribution she’ll make to our business.”

Kenney said she’s looking forward to the challenges and innovation taking place in advertising.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to be working in streaming, and to join Foxtel Media – the leaders in this space – is a dream role. I’m working with an amazing team and great clients, developing cutting edge technologies and advertising strategies of the future. Being industry leaders is both a responsibility and an opportunity to pioneer innovation in this space.”