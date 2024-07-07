Dentsu Queensland Toasts To New Partnership With Good Drinks Australia

dentsu Queensland has been appointed the agency of record for Good Drinks Australia, the business behind Gage Roads, Single Fin, Matsos’, Rider, Coors and Miller Genuine Draft & Chill and many more.

dentsu Queensland will handle Strategy and Media for Good Drinks, one of the fastest growing companies in the category, with Good Drinks rapid expansion into Queensland, the partnership has moved from incumbent agency in Sydney.

For dentsu Queensland, the win comes after another successful 12 months following the launch of its Tourism and Events Queensland partnership in March 2023. The agency has expanded the portfolio under management of specialist industry marketing services iMATE, including successful tenders for Experience Gold Coast, Visit Sunshine Coast and other industry operators. These new partnerships complement ongoing relationships with Brisbane Economic Development Agency, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, and Australia Zoo to name a few.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mick and the wider team at Good Drinks Australia. We connected instantly which is incredibly important to us, and this partnership provides a wonderful canvas for the dentsu Queensland team to show the intelligence, creativity, and challenger mindset, which runs deep in our agency,” said Chris Ernst, dentsu Queensland managing director.

“The growth journey of Good Drinks Australia is one that is that is similar to ours at dentsu Queensland. We’ve heavily invested in the development of the whole person in recent years which has created a unique connection in our team and been the foundation of our growth as a business. We love that Mick and the team felt that and I know I speak for our entire organisation where we have loved diving in with Mick and his wonderful team and building a connection and getting started on some great work,” said Emily Cook, dentsu Queensland manager.

“When I was first introduced to the dentsu QLD crew I could immediately sense the unique culture they are cultivating with a very talented group of people, who are

passionate about media, creativity and our brands. I knew our teams would work well together to expand our portfolio of brands across Queensland and Australia.” The shift of this account’s handling into Queensland is significant, as the region continues to cement itself as a growth city in the APAC region. dentsu Queensland client the Brisbane Economic development Agency in May launched the inaugural State of the City report highlighting the state as the fastest growing economy in the country and home to the fastest growing working population of all Australia’s major centres,” said Mick McKeown, head of sales and marketing, Good Drinks.

The Good Drinks and dentsu Queensland partnership commenced July 1 2024.