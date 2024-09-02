CampaignsNewsletter

Dentsu Creative Launches ‘Potentially Amazing’ Campaign For nib

2 Min Read

Health insurer nib has today launched its new brand campaign, repositioning itself as a total health partner for its members.

‘Potentially Amazing’, created by Dentsu Creative, is designed to accelerate nib’s corporate transformation from ‘payer to partner’, meaning the brand isn’t just there for the rainy days but every day. The work helps members see the total range of products and benefits available to them – from travel to NDIS services – ultimately enabling them to get great value, access, and insight into their health and wellbeing.

The campaign humorously explores just how far members might go if they used their nib membership to its fullest potential. While accessing Telehealth appointments might give someone the time to try out their children’s new video game, adding another benefit, and then another, could potentially lead to something far more amazing.

 

As well as driving signups, the work is also designed to target and engage existing members by reminding them of their membership benefits and encouraging them to make use of more of them.

Chris Donald, head of marketing and digital at nib, said: “As we expand our product and service offering, we wanted a creative platform which would expand the perception of nib – for both our members, as well as the broader community. When the team at Dentsu brought “Potentially Amazing” to us, we knew we had an idea that was engaging, enduring and lifted the brand to match our ambition”

The new brand platform follows on from the success of nib’s “As exciting as health insurance gets” campaign.

Ben Coulson, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative, said: “Our last campaign took the first step towards establishing nib as Australia’s premier health partner. This one kicks the door down and does a bomb in your pool. Figuratively and literally.”

nib’s campaign launches across TV, cinema, radio, digital video, out of home, digital display and social on 1 September.

