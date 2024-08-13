Deloitte Digital Duo Adrian Mills & Matt Lawson Announce New Indie Agency “ATime&Place”

Deloitte Digital’s Adrian Mills and Matt Lawson will establish a new independent agency and formally separate from Deloitte Digital from mid-September.

The new independent agency will be called ATime&Place and will continue to deliver advertising work for brands, including Deloitte.

The change is being made as Deloitte Digital re-balances its offering portfolio to focus on core solutions including customer and brand strategy, integrated customer experience design, marketing technology

implementation and marketing, sales and service transformation.

Mills and Lawson joined Deloitte Digital in 2017 from McCann and went on to establish the consultancy’s creative, brand and advertising services. Deloitte Digital went on to win multiple Cannes Lions and Agency of the Year

awards.

Deloitte Digital leader Leon Doyle said: “We are so proud of the impact that Adrian, Matt and the team have had with our clients, and they have been integral to infusing a culture of creativity throughout the practice. While we might be saying goodbye to the advertising team, we’re certainly not saying goodbye to creativity. Creativity will always remain part of the DNA of Deloitte and we’re focused on continuing to push creativity to play a bigger role in the business transformation needs of our clients.”

Mills said: “Matt and I have been proud partners of Deloitte, and we look forward to proudly partnering with Deloitte in the future. It’s a brilliant business doing imporant work.”

Lawson added: “We’re also thrilled to continue working with our incredible clients and wonderful team. To be shaping a brand new agency with so much experience is a rare opportunity that we embrace

wholeheartedly. “