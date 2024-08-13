AdvertisingNewsletter

Deloitte Digital Duo Adrian Mills & Matt Lawson Announce New Indie Agency “ATime&Place”

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
2 Min Read
L-R: Adrian Mills, partner - creative, brand & advertising; Matt Lawson, APAC chief creative officer, both Deloitte Digital.

Deloitte Digital’s Adrian Mills and Matt Lawson will establish a new independent agency and formally separate from Deloitte Digital from mid-September.

The new independent agency will be called ATime&Place and will continue to deliver advertising work for brands, including Deloitte.

The change is being made as Deloitte Digital re-balances its offering portfolio to focus on core solutions including customer and brand strategy, integrated customer experience design, marketing technology
implementation and marketing, sales and service transformation.

Mills and Lawson joined Deloitte Digital in 2017 from McCann and went on to establish the consultancy’s creative, brand and advertising services. Deloitte Digital went on to win multiple Cannes Lions and Agency of the Year
awards.

Deloitte Digital leader Leon Doyle said: “We are so proud of the impact that Adrian, Matt and the team have had with our clients, and they have been integral to infusing a culture of creativity throughout the practice. While we might be saying goodbye to the advertising team, we’re certainly not saying goodbye to creativity. Creativity will always remain part of the DNA of Deloitte and we’re focused on continuing to push creativity to play a bigger role in the business transformation needs of our clients.”

Mills said: “Matt and I have been proud partners of Deloitte, and we look forward to proudly partnering with Deloitte in the future. It’s a brilliant business doing imporant work.”

Lawson added: “We’re also thrilled to continue working with our incredible clients and wonderful team. To be shaping a brand new agency with so much experience is a rare opportunity that we embrace
wholeheartedly. “

Related posts:

  1. Advertising Industry Careers Welcomes David Reid To Advisory Board
  2. Aussie Landmarks To Shine Red, Celebrating 100 Years of Australian Red Cross
  3. Mark Anderson Joins Five By Five Global As Managing Director
  4. Cross-Party MPs Urge Albanese Government To Implement Full Gambling Ad Ban
TAGGED:
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's technology editor and covers (almost) everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

Latest News

Benetas Aged Care Launches ‘Long Live Home’ Campaign Via Silver Lining
Norway All The Way: Hurtigruten Launches Refreshing New Campaign Platform
‘Brands Have Forgotten The Art Of Storytelling’: THE ICONIC’s Joanna Robinson
TV Ratings (12/08/2024): The Block Kicks Off 20th Season With A Ratings Win
Register Lost your password?