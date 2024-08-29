Deloitte & Canva Ink AI-Powered Branding & Content Deal

Deloitte Australia and Canva have revealed a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance that enables the delivery of easier, more impactful, branded content and assets to deliver productivity and growth.

The alliance will see Canva’s single solution platform combined with Deloitte’s digital transformation expertise to provide whole-of-business solutions and benefits focused on improving productivity and lowering operational costs. Using the power of GenAI, the alliance will deliver consistent and unified branding and content while enabling seamless collaboration across different business units.

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick said: “We’re very excited to be entering into this Australian first alliance with Canva, an iconic Australian organisation that is making a global impact.

“The enterprise landscape is more complex than ever with productivity pressures and technology advances in key areas like generative AI. In this environment, business leaders need to rethink how their teams work, collaborate, and communicate to get the full benefits of new technology and future-proof their business.

“At Deloitte, we are active users of Canva and are really looking forward to working together with our joint clients to drive innovation, productivity and great design outcomes.”

Canva co-founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Deloitte as we accelerate our mission of empowering the world to design.

“Our research shows visual communication has become the status quo across every industry and profession, with 92 per cent of employers now expecting employees to have design skills and knowledge. Empowering organisations to succeed in this increasingly visual world means equipping them with the latest technology and ways of working.

“We’re looking forward to working with Deloitte to help teams supercharge their productivity and growth across the enterprise content lifecycle.”