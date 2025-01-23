Delicious. Expands To Serve 10.9 Million Food Lovers Monthly In 2025 With New Premium Publishing Model

delicious. has announced it will move to a new and expanded publishing model in 2025, as News Corp Australia builds out its premium food offering under delicious. in the company’s state and regional mastheads.

The integration into the digital and print assets of the State and Communities division will now see delicious. deliver the nation’s best food content to a monthly cross-platform audience of 10.9 million, up from a monthly audience of 2.59 million.

The expanded offering brings together a suite of metropolitan and regional digital and print assets to create an unrivalled food network, with selected delicious.com.au content integrated through the masthead sites and their apps. A new weekly delicious section will launch in the company’s state and regional mastheads across the country every Wednesday from February 2025.

“Our insights show growing consumer demand for new and immersive food and dining experiences, across high end and value segments. We are also seeing increased demand for travel that features unique food experiences. Our expanded delicious. premium food offering is designed to engage this large audience with compelling food, dining out and travel content, curated by our leading journalists who understand food trends better than anyone,” said state and communities managing director and publisher, Mark Reinke.

The new delicious. section will feature food and dining news, recipes, city and regional eat out guides and travel through the lens of food. The delicious. 100 will be revealed alongside the new offering, featuring the most delicious food experiences around Australia. A special gloss delicious. magazine will also be published quarterly in the state mastheads.

The move to an expanded weekly content offering will see the final regular monthly print edition of delicious be the June 2025 issue.

“delicious. has always sought out great local, community and regional stories and integrating the brand into News’ state and regional mastheads allows us to connect the right content with the right people on a scale we’ve always wished for. We will serve our states and communities more frequently with food content that is relevant to them and create a premium proposition. We will also bring more regional and local stories to life because it resonates with our audience. Celebrating cultural moments, great local providores and businesses is what our audience is craving,” said head of food, travel and health Kerrie McCallum.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards, the brand’s signature program and only national awards to recognise the dedication and skill of Australian primary producers, will celebrate 20 years in 2025.