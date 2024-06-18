Deepak Chopra: AI Will Be A New Guru

New York Times best-selling author Deepak Chopra took a decidedly philosophical tact in his talk at the Debussy Theatre at Cannes Lions.

Chopra has an uncanny ability to turn new technologies, which in the case of AI has caused widespread fear, into commercial enterprises couched in Eastern philosophical language.

His latest book, Digital Dharma, sees him marvel at having access to “every philosophic thought ever expressed.”

AI, he said, has become his friend, health coach, research assistant and guru. No other guru, he said, has had access to “all wisdom throughout the ages.”

With an estimated worth of over $US100 million ($AU150 million), it is understandable that AI, for him, will be the next money spinner.

Chopra told the audience how the most popular, freely available chatbots can serve as guides through every level of human potential—survival and safety, emotional connection, self-worth, abundance, creativity, wisdom, and the infinite possibilities of cosmic consciousness. AI chatbots offer information, advice, and exploratory avenues of untapped potential about any aspect of human awareness, he said.

However, while AI has manifold benefits for human creativity and ingenuity, he explained that true creativity cannot stem from AI.

“Creativity is never mental. Creativity comes from a deeper source of awareness, which in wisdom traditions is referred to as pure consciousness. That is unconditioned consciousness. So it’s not the mind, the mind is conditioned consciousness. Pure Consciousness is a field of infinite possibilities. It’s a field of infinite entanglement of coordination” he said.

Feel free to enlist ChatGPT to unpack that last quote if it’s slightly too cerebral for you.

He added while AI cannot duplicate human intelligence, it can vastly enhance personal and spiritual growth — as well as financial growth.

