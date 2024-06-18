Technology

Deepak Chopra: AI Will Be A New Guru

Nancy Hromin
Nancy Hromin
2 Min Read
L-R: Pranav Yadav, founder and CEO, Nuero-Insight; Deepak Chopra.

New York Times best-selling author Deepak Chopra took a decidedly philosophical tact in his talk at the Debussy Theatre at Cannes Lions.

Chopra has an uncanny ability to turn new technologies, which in the case of AI has caused widespread fear, into commercial enterprises couched in Eastern philosophical language.

His latest book, Digital Dharma, sees him marvel at having access to “every philosophic thought ever expressed.”

AI, he said, has become his friend, health coach, research assistant and guru. No other guru, he said, has had access to “all wisdom throughout the ages.”

With an estimated worth of over $US100 million ($AU150 million), it is understandable that AI, for him, will be the next money spinner.

Chopra told the audience how the most popular, freely available chatbots can serve as guides through every level of human potential—survival and safety, emotional connection, self-worth, abundance, creativity, wisdom, and the infinite possibilities of cosmic consciousness. AI chatbots offer information, advice, and exploratory avenues of untapped potential about any aspect of human awareness, he said.

However, while AI has manifold benefits for human creativity and ingenuity, he explained that true creativity cannot stem from AI.

“Creativity is never mental. Creativity comes from a deeper source of awareness, which in wisdom traditions is referred to as pure consciousness. That is unconditioned consciousness. So it’s not the mind, the mind is conditioned consciousness. Pure Consciousness is a field of infinite possibilities. It’s a field of infinite entanglement of coordination” he said.

Feel free to enlist ChatGPT to unpack that last quote if it’s slightly too cerebral for you.

He added while AI cannot duplicate human intelligence, it can vastly enhance personal and spiritual growth — as well as financial growth.

Digital Dharma is available for pre-order now.

Related posts:

  1. SVOD Is “Not A Winner Takes All Game”: Stan CEO
  2. The App Offering Fake Cannes Images For Your Social Media, With A Major Catch
  3. TVSquared Australia Opens As Advertiser Demand For TV Performance Analytics Grows
  4. Inside AKQA’s Data Play
TAGGED: ,
Avatar
By Nancy Hromin
Follow:
Extensive organisational capability and strategy experience working across many industry sectors, small and large organisations including media, advertising, music, private equity, finance, law, professional services, government, retail and FMCG's. People Strategies, Restructures, change programs and leadership capability are core business areas for our consulting practise. Masters thesis was on company culture and consulting focus is to coach leaders and HR Practitioners on implementing transformational change through shifting the culture of a team or company. Contributor to B and T Magazine and digital assets Contributor to Travel Weekly Magazine and digital assets

Latest News

David Droga & OpenAI’s Mira Murati On AI’s Threat To Creativity
Meta Launches New AI Chat Feature For Businesses Communicating On Messenger
Nick Law, creative chairperson, Accenture Song.
Nick Law: Accenture Song’s Competitors Can’t Match Our Marriage Of CX & Business Understanding
Captify managing director Krish Raja hosted a panel discussion featuring PHD's Simon Lawsom, iProspect's Marcelle Gomez and ex-Googler Paulo Maranhao (pictured above).
Shift Happened At Cannes In Cairns
Register Lost your password?