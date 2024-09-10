DDB Australia Partners With FBI Talent Co For LAUNCH Programme

DDB Australia has joined FBI Talent Co’s team as agency partner, to help develop the newly launched talent programme LAUNCH.

FBI Talent Co developed the talent programme LAUNCH earlier this year, an initiative that provides both student and emerging creative teams in Sydney and Melbourne the opportunity to further showcase their thinking, as well as obtain invaluable education, training and coaching.

As a free-to-enter initiative, FBI Talent Co will award the winning professional team with $10,000 in prize money, as well as ongoing career mentorship. London International Awards (LIA) continues its partnership by offering the winning professional team places in the 2025 LIAisons Coaching Academy.

For this 2nd chapter of LAUNCH, DDB Australia have joined as agency partners, creating briefs for McDonalds and VW. The latter brief will see the winning student team secure a full-time role in either DDB’s Sydney or Melbourne office.

“This is a huge step for LAUNCH. Whilst originally designed to provide the student winners with a paid internship, we’re so thankful to the DDB Australia team for elevating the prize to a straight-up full-time job. After all, getting young talent started and set up for success is what our industry critically needs,” said Michael Kean, FBI Talent Co’s CEO.

“It’s no secret, we all need to do more to foster the next generation of talent into the creative industries. Our work has never needed fresh, diverse voices more urgently. That’s why DDB is incredibly excited to be offering two full-time roles to the winners of the student brief. We can’t wait to see some brilliant thinking. Whoever comes in first will have a seat in a department filled with brilliantly talented and nice people, working with some of the biggest brands in the country and the world. Good luck to everyone taking part,” said DDB’s creative leaders in Australia, Psembi Kinstan & Matt Chandler.

LAUNCH is pleased to continue its partnership with LIA, following the inaugural winning professional team (Daniel Borghesi & Jake Rowland from M&C Saatchi) securing their places in the 2024 Creative LIAisons global virtual coaching programme.

“LIA has always been a champion of learning and mentoring. It was a perfect fit when we partnered with FBI Talent Co and offered two places to the LIA Creative LIAisons Virtual Program. This year, 201 virtual mentees benefitted from this program. Imagine having three top creative people in your corner, not just as a cheerleader, but actually spending their time, sharing their experience, and giving guidance,” said Laurissa Levy, LIA creative LIAisons director.

“It’s the best way for young creatives to get answers to questions, get constructive feedback and direction as well as encouragement to help navigate their career paths forward. As someone once said, “It’s better to be a fountain than a drain.” Creative LIAisons wants to keep giving back to the industry. We are pleased to hear from both our former and current mentees how much this virtual mentoring programme has been a catalyst for their professional and personal growth,” added Levy.

Student teams are eligible so long as they are not currently employed in a creative capacity within an agency. For the professional stream, any creative team can submit if both individuals are under the age of 30.

The briefs are live now, with submissions open until 29 November. The global juries will be announced soon.