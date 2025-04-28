DAZN Promised Stability For Foxtel Brands – So Why Is Hubbl Already Under Review?

Earlier this month, global sports streaming giant DAZN celebrated a major milestone, finalising its $3.4 billion acquisition of the Foxtel Group from News Corp and Telstra. As part of the announcement, DAZN was emphatic: Foxtel would continue to operate as a standalone business, and popular brands under its umbrella – including Kayo Sports, BINGE, and Hubbl – would retain their brand identities and continue to deliver the ‘premium content’ Australian audiences expect.

But barely weeks after the ink dried on the deal, questions are already swirling about the future of one of Foxtel’s major projects: Hubbl.

In one of its first major moves as Foxtel’s new owner, DAZN has reportedly quietly placed Hubbl under strategic review, with sources indicating a decision on whether to close or dramatically scale back the platform could come before the end of the year.

The news, being reported in The Australian, is a sharp turn for a product that, less than two years ago, was billed as the next big evolution for the subscription TV giant.

What is Hubbl & What Went Wrong?

Hubbl launched with fanfare in February 2024, marketed as a next-generation set-top box and smart TV ecosystem designed to rival global tech heavyweights like Apple TV and Chromecast.

Promoted by Australian comedy duo Hamish Blake and Andy Lee and backed by a lavish marketing blitz, the device promised to simplify streaming, aggregating services like Netflix, Disney+, Kayo and Binge into one easy-to-navigate interface.

Built using technology developed by US giant Comcast, Hubbl was meant to be Foxtel’s flagship hardware play — a crucial move as the company pivoted from traditional broadcast models to streaming-first experiences.

It was also a major investment: filings reveal News Corp spent at least $US62 million (about A$98 million) over 18 months to bring Hubbl to market, with insiders estimating total costs closer to $100–$200 million.

Despite the high hopes, in a competition rich market, with high costs and limited differation to competitors, Hubbl has struggled to gain significant traction. Insiders have reportedly joked the device was better known internally as “Rubbl” — a nod to its underwhelming uptake.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany explained the logic behind the move last year, saying that “it is always good to have skin in the game on how those apps are aggregated”. He claimed that owning a content aggregator like Hubbl would drive more Kayo and Binge subscriptions.

However, it seems that the platform’s heavy investment hasn’t delivered the returns hoped for.

DAZN’s Dilemma: Stay the Course, or Cut the Losses?

DAZN’s review of Hubbl suggests a tough business reality: as Foxtel’s new owner, DAZN is under pressure to streamline operations and maximise efficiency, even as it publicly commits to maintaining the Group’s identity and brands.

Two sources briefed on DAZN’s internal thinking, speaking anonymously to The Australian, said while it’s unlikely Hubbl will be shut down entirely, investment will be “dramatically reduced.” The company must now decide whether it can afford to keep pouring resources into a seemingly struggling product or whether it’s better to cut losses and refocus.

A Foxtel spokesperson insisted that Hubbl would continue, but couched it in cautious language.

“We are maintaining Hubbl, and customer feedback about the product has been very positive,” the spokesperson told B&T. “Naturally, having made a significant marketing investment to build consumer awareness and establish a market position in its first year, we are now looking at how best to maintain Hubbl as a more mature business within the Foxtel Group portfolio of products.”

What a “more mature business” looks like is unclear, however.

A Shift in Priorities

DAZN’s broader strategy focuses on creating a unified global platform for sports streaming, merchandise, and ticketing — a goal that doesn’t necessarily align with managing niche hardware businesses like Hubbl. The company’s billionaire backer, Len Blavatnik, has pushed for DAZN to become the “Netflix of Sports,” and the Foxtel acquisition was seen as a crucial step to establish a bigger presence in Australia’s sports-mad market.

DAZN CEO Shay Segev, at the time of the acquisition, heralded the deal as a chance to marry Foxtel’s strong local presence with DAZN’s technology and global rights portfolio: “This is an exciting day for DAZN and Foxtel Group and a significant milestone for DAZN as we expand our global footprint into Australia, a key sports market with passionate fans,” he said.

But with that global sports ambition in mind, it’s not hard to see why a product like Hubbl — designed primarily for general entertainment aggregation — might seem peripheral to DAZN’s ultimate mission.

What Happens Next?

DAZN and Foxtel have promised stability for customers, advertisers, and partners, insisting that platforms like Kayo and Binge will continue delivering the premium experiences Australians love. And they likely will: both services are core to Foxtel’s business and DAZN’s plans and are understood to be performing well.

Hubbl, however, now stands at a crossroads. A review is underway. A reduced investment seems almost certain. And while outright closure is considered unlikely at this stage, a “soft retirement” — keeping the service alive but freezing major upgrades — could quietly phase it out over time.

For Foxtel employees and partners who poured years of work into Hubbl’s development, it’s an uncertain and frustrating moment. For DAZN, it’s a clear reminder that even amid promises of continuity, tough business decisions — and strategic shifts — are inevitable after a takeover.

The final call on Hubbl’s fate is expected later this year.