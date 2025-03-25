MarketingNewsletter

David Kline Heads For The Exits At News Corp

Staff Writers
News Corp has announced overnight that David Kline, the company’s chief technology officer, will resign from his role to accept a position outside the organisation. He will remain with News Corp through June 30, 2025, and a search is beginning for his successor.

News Corp’s statement said that since joining News Corp in January 2020, Kline’s leadership had been instrumental in advancing the organisation’s technology operations across enterprise systems, product offerings and solution delivery. From the challenges of the pandemic era to the advent of Generative AI, his strategic vision and agile approach enabled teams across News Corp’s global technology organisation to develop at pace, foster meaningful partnerships with technology platforms and drive efficiencies across the businesses.

“At a time of profound transformation, Dave’s drive and leadership have been crucial to our success as other media companies have floundered and foundered. His contribution to our company will resonate for many years to come, both in his enduring positive influence and through the strong and talented tech team that he has assembled,” said Robert Thomson, News Corp’s Chief Executive. “I will miss Dave, personally and professionally, and certainly wish him all the very best as he continues life’s magical journey.”

“After more than five incredibly productive and exciting years as CTO of News Corp, I am resigning with mixed emotions. It’s been a remarkable journey, and while it’s bittersweet to step away, I do so knowing that the technology organisation is stronger than ever—with a high-performing, forward-looking team firmly in place. I’m deeply grateful to Rupert, Lachlan, Robert and the entire News Corp leadership team for their trust, partnership and support throughout this chapter,” said Kline.

