CX Lavender Wins Creative Pitch For Victoria University’s Student Program

Victoria University has appointed Sydney-based agency CX Lavender to lead its student experience innovation program following a competitive pitch.

CXL’s new program of work will examine wide-ranging opportunities for tertiary education category and student experience disruption and spans ethnographic and quantitative research, journey mapping, commercial opportunity identification and modeling, field validation, business casing, and delivery feasibility.

“CX Lavender’s roots as a creative agency, paired with their expertise in CX research, innovation, product, and modeling, made them the right partner to explode accepted category norms and bring all new thinking to the tertiary sector. We were also highly impressed with the agency’s in-house technical capability and adaptable approach, and we’re confident we’ll achieve great things together,” said Russell Downing, director of brand and marketing at Victoria University.

Victoria University is already breaking category norms through its flexible Block Model offering, replacing traditional multi-subject studies across semesters with single-subject intensive four-week blocks and uniquely offering small classroom-format learning for better educator connection and support. This format has proven to improve student outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new client Victoria,” added CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington.

“University and Lavender realised this true transformation opportunity in partnership. Tertiary education student experience is among the most unchanged in any sector throughout the decades; VU’s vision and bravery when combined with our CX capabilities can shape the next gen of Uni experience”.

“Our partnership with CX Lavender represents a significant step forward in enhancing the educational experience for students,” added Victoria University CMO David Llewellyn. “By focusing on innovation and creativity, our goal is to set a new benchmark for student engagement and satisfaction in the tertiary education sector”.

The student experience program will inform Victoria University innovation initiatives commencing 2025.