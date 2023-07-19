Cummins&Partners And Comic Becky Lucas Return For McCain’s Pub Style Chips

Cummins&partners has launched a new Masterbrand campaign for McCain, extending the “Nothing Special” platform for another year. This year, the focus is on highlighting their McCain Pub Style chip range, and sees the return of Becky Lucas, comedian, as the main character in this film.

“We are so excited to launch a new campaign under ‘Nothing Special’ for McCain. We see this as a platform with real longevity, built on the truth that spending moments together with friends and families are the real special moments. This is the perfect part two to the story we launched 12 months ago.” Sophie Lander, national managing director, cummins&partners said.

“This campaign has been a real success story for the brand so far, so bringing phase two to life and continuing on our journey with Becky has been a pleasure,” said Heath Collins, national creative director.

Swati Jain, marketing director ANZ, McCain, added: “The Nothing Special platform celebrates togetherness, and our latest campaign shows how McCain Pub Style Chips have the power to create those magic moments. Moments that may feel like nothing special, but looking back there is always something special about nothing special. cummins&partners continue to be a great partner in delivering high quality and effective work for us on this platform, and across our portfolio, and we are super excited about launching the campaign, once again with Becky Lucas.” Swati Jain, Marketing Director ANZ, McCain added.

cummins&partners integrated creative and media teams worked on the campaign, which launched across TV, OOH, BVOD, social and digital from July 16.