CulturalPulse Partners With Bastion To Form CALD Communications Group

Multicultural marketing agency, CulturalPulse has partnered with Bastion Cross-Cultural Insights to offer their clients a combination of data and insights driven communications and marketing service targeting Australia’s growing Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) community.

The alliance combines Bastion’s deep expertise in multicultural research with CulturalPulse’s proprietary CALD measurement and CALD marketing execution services for major organisations and government agencies. The new offering will enable clients to execute, first-in-class campaigns based on cultural nuance and in-depth, large-scale research, providing highly effective, all-inclusive solutions that are seamless, smooth, and both cost and time effective.

Isabel Zhang, general manager of Bastion Cross-Cultural Insights explained that as Australia continues to evolve into one of the most multicultural societies globally, businesses and government organisations must adapt at a communication and marketing strategy level, instead of a one-size-fits-all, let’s-just-translate approach, to effectively reach a diverse audience successfully.

“Australia is on a trajectory to become one of the world’s most multicultural nations globally. Currently, more than half of our population come from an international background, while almost one in four of us speak a language other than English at home,” she said.

“Given the current soft economy, businesses need to be innovative, agile, and cost effective. This partnership aims to support and guide businesses in confidently pursuing the untapped multicultural audience that represents half of Australia’s population”.

“We intend to support businesses and government groups to make informed decisions that help drive commercial viability, profitability, and ultimately long-term customer conversion of multicultural Australia”.

Chief growth officer at CulturalPulse, Karissa Fletcher said that as Australia’s multicultural and CALD communities continue to grow, there has been increased need to access CALD communities and brands. Marketers and communication specialists are seeking to adapt their approaches to connect with multicultural Australians in a way that is both efficient and impactful.

“Successfully engaging with multicultural audiences to access new growth opportunities requires knowledge and expertise. It is a task that can be daunting for brands and marketers, and it can get put into the too-hard basket,” said Fletcher.

“By partnering with the Bastion Cross Cultural Insights Team, we can offer clients CulturalPulse’s CALD measurement capability through AskGenie and deliver CALD community amplification and engagement across more than 100 CALD segments. Together we are expertly building a team of multicultural experts who understand the diversity of Australian consumers and in turn, deliver tailored in-culture and in-language communications that reach and resonate with target cultures to drive growth and business outcomes”.

For the first time, Bastion Cross-Cultural Insights and CulturalPulse have assembled a team of industry leaders to share their expertise on cultural research and engagement in a thought leadership webinar, discussing the benefits of multicultural marketing, through a strategic lens.

Speakers include esteemed representatives from MLA, and experts on trade and APAC Marketing.

Webinar: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time: 11:00am- 12pm