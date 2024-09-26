Cudgen Hornets RLFC Named Inaugural Winner Of Victoria Bitter’s Big Leg Up

The Cudgen Hornets RLFC, from Kingscliff in northern New South Wales, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 VB Big Leg Up.

The Big Leg Up is a new initiative championed by Victoria Bitter and the NRL to reward hard work at the grassroots level by supporting a registered amateur Rugby League club that is doing it tough.

For the Cudgen Hornets, the past few years have been a testament to resilience. Their clubhouse and changerooms were destroyed by fire in 2020, and the club has struggled to return to its feet ever since. Instead, having to rely on makeshift tents and nearby soccer changerooms to help field a team each week. Rebuilding efforts have been slow due to limited resources, and player numbers are down due to the lack of facilities.

Despite these challenges, the Hornets have shown extraordinary determination, with the senior team and reserves both winning premierships in 2023. Thanks to Victoria Bitter’s backing, the club has been awarded $50,000 to help rebuild its badly needed facilities. In addition, VB will support the club through fundraising efforts and raise its profile by sharing its story across social media.

Volunteer Phill King at The Hornets said: “We still don’t have proper dressing rooms, we’re using tents, and our club house is dilapidated. The bills just keep piling up … our treasurer gets anxious every time a payment is due, but this will go a long way in keeping us surviving”.

Ben Eyles, Carlton & United Breweries Head of Beer Marketing, praised the club’s remarkable perseverance: “The Cudgen Hornets’ story epitomises the hard work and resilience the Big Leg Up values. Their journey over the past few years has been inspiring”.

“We are thrilled to support them as they continue to be a vital part of their community and an amazing example of how inspiring grassroots Rugby League can be.”

This year’s Big Leg Up competition saw around 50 clubs from the East Coast share their tales of overcoming natural disasters, celebrating volunteers and fostering impressive club growth.

Bryan Fletcher, former NRL star and Fox League host made the announcement on the day sharing the exciting news with the Hornets: “The volunteers at the Hornets are some of the most passionate people you’ll ever meet. It’s clear how much this club means to them and how impactful this funding will be. We’re eager to see the transformation unfold and give back to a club that has given so much to its community”.