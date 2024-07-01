Crypto Exchange Launches New Campaign & Brand Position Amid Surge In Bitcoin Usage

Cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has worked with Landor Australia and Wavemaker to launch a major video, audio and OOH campaign following a recent successful brand refresh.

The Swyftx campaign comes amid a renewed surge in Bitcoin usage among Australians and builds on the exchange’s existing NRL partnership, which remains the biggest crypto exchange sponsorship in Australian sport.

The out-of-home campaign features digital billboards, office ads, buses, trams, radio, broadcast, and digital advertising that is designed to support financial freedom. The campaign’s core message inspires people to pursue simple dreams in epic ways.

“Our goal is to humanise the concept of financial freedom. We want to show that joy and time are the real luxuries that come with financial independence,” said Swyftx’s chief marketing officer, Chris Vanek. “We expect more than half of Aussie millennials to own or have owned digital assets by the end of this year. A lot of people are simply exhausted by what’s on offer from traditional financial services. They want more direct control over their finances, and they want at least some exposure to non-traditional assets like Bitcoin”.

Swyftx’s new ads showcase a diverse range of Aussie individuals driven by their passions, from rockstar mums to novice golfers. The series celebrates and empowers people to experience joy in unpredictable ways, all while emphasising the possibilities that financial freedom can bring. The campaign takes a cinematic and stylistic approach to storytelling.

“The inspiration behind this concept was to touch on the spirit of everyday people rather than focusing on the technology” said the campaign’s director Daniel Guerrero. “We wanted to give a fresh twist to the perception of crypto, reflected in the stories we’re telling, our creative approach, and stylistic choices.”

The campaign follows the refresh of the brand in May, led by Landor’s Australia studio. The refresh positions Swyftx as a thought-leader in the category, building trust by sharing clear and actionable insights to increase the odds of customers’ success and empowering people to take control of their financial future.

An updated identity brings this to life through a refined logo, a fresh colour palette, a dual typography style and the introduction of imagery and illustration. The new brand demonstrates the meeting of humans and is friendly with sophisticated, intelligent, and modern.

“We are proud to have worked with such a successful Australian brand through their next phase of growth. We’re thrilled with the results, translating the trusted and knowledgeable homegrown nature of the business into an engaging and future-focused brand experience that will lead the industry,” said Trish Folan, general manager of Landor Australia.

Swyftx appointed Wavemaker as their primary media buying partner across Australia.