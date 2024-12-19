Crypto.com Revs Into Renewed Partnership With Formula 1 Until 2030

Crypto.com has announced that it is extending its relationship with Formula 1 to 2030.

The two brands have worked together since 2021, and this renewal marks their continued commitment to growth and the value the partnership delivers for both parties.

Those years have also seen seismic growth for both Formula 1, which now has a cumulative TV audience of 1.5 billion viewers watching its Grands Prix, 750 million global fans and 96 million followers across social media, and Crypto.com, which has grown its user base more than tenfold to over 100 million globally since the start of the partnership.

Through the renewed partnership, Crypto.com will focus on the creation of exclusive fan experiences and activations at a range of Grands Prix and having the brand featured at key races throughout the season.

“Formula 1 was one of our first global sports partnerships and a key driver in elevating Crypto.com to the most recognised crypto brand in the world,” said Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer of Crypto.com. “We are as bullish as ever about the future of crypto. We can confidently say crypto is here to stay, and we are excited to keep the momentum going with Formula 1.”

Crypto.com has also been the Official Title Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix since its inaugural race in 2022 and will continue that partnership.

“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with Crypto.com since 2021 and this extension will make them one of our longest-term partners,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1. “Our sport has changed significantly in that time, so we’re delighted to have them continue with us until 2030 and we look forward to seeing how they engage with fans through their race activations.”

This partnership renewal comes alongside a number of significant milestones for Crypto.com. The company recently released the Crypto.com product roadmap for 2025, which includes launching transformational services and offerings in order to become the single brand destination for crypto and digital finance.