Cricket Australia & Bradman Foundation Go All Out On Mental Wellbeing Through New Social Impact Partnership

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Bradman Foundation have announced a three-year social impact partnership that will support the Foundation’s initiatives that link mental well-being and performance potential.

The partnership announcement comes as the Bradman Museum launches “Unstoppable” – a new exhibition celebrating women’s cricket.

Opening at the Bradman Museum in Bowral today, “Unstoppable” is a multimedia experience that explores the stories and moments that shaped Women’s Cricket in Australia from the 1800s through to the present day.

The exhibition opens ahead of the CommBank Women’s Ashes, which begins in Sydney on Sunday January 12, and will be a permanent display at the Bradman Museum.

CA’s partnership with the Bradman Foundation also includes providing Cricket Australia apparel and equipment for exhibitions.

Inspired by the life and legacy of Sir Donald Bradman, the Bradman Foundation exists to promote and support the link between mental well-being and performance potential in young people.

The Bradman Foundation achieves this objective by sharing inspiring stories of challenge and growth through the Bradman Museum and cricket and wellbeing programs and resources.

“We are very excited to announce a three-year partnership with the Bradman Foundation, coinciding with the opening of their landmark exhibition “Unstoppable” said CA’s head of social impact and sustainability Megan Barnett-Smith.

“It’s been great to visit “Unstoppable” at the iconic Bradman Oval today and we would like to congratulate the Bradman Museum on a brilliant exhibition that tells the story of female cricketing excellence, determination and passion, spanning over a century of trailblazing moments, legendary players and unforgettable triumphs”.

“Our partnership with the Bradman Foundation will play an important role in strengthening connection with cricket’s past and present role models whose performances and stories inspire our nation and promoting mental wellbeing programs and resources. We look forward to working with them over the next three years”.

“Partnering with Cricket Australia means so much to the Bradman Foundation team including staff, volunteers, and my family,” said The Bradman Foundation chair Greta Bradman.

“There’s a real sense of values alignment and a desire to contribute meaningfully to the Australian community.

“My grandpa, Don Bradman, saw cricket as a game for everyone no matter age, ability, background or beyond.

“We’re so excited about Cricket Australia’s plans especially around women and girls’ cricket, reconciliation and mental wellbeing.

“Grandpa was a massive advocate both of indigenous and women’s cricket in his lifetime, and he believed that wellbeing and performance are two sides of the same coin – they support and enable each other.

“It’s a privilege to be on this journey together!”