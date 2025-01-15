‘Continuously Dialling Up The Zany’: I’m A Celebrity Returns for Its Wildest Season Yet

Jungle fever is back as “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” returns for its 11th season on Sunday, January 19, on 10 and 10 Play.

Hosted by Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, with whom B&T chatted with earlier this week, this season is promising more chaos, laughs, and unforgettable moments than ever before.

Bigger, Bolder, and More Bonkers!

Executive producers Tamara Simoneau and Tamar Hovagimian gave B&T an sneak peek into the madness viewers can expect this season — and it’s set to be zanier than ever.

“We have to continuously dial up our zany and come up with new crazy ideas that haven’t been done before. Funny wins with this show,” teased Simoneau, head of creative production and entertainment.

Expect a mix of fan-favourite trials reimagined with unexpected twists and brand-new challenges designed to keep both celebrities — and you — on the edge of your seat.

Casting remains crucial in keeping the show fresh, with Simoneau emphasising the magic of unexpected friendships across generations. “We aim to have someone for everybody… Some may start as unfamiliar, but often become fan favourites by the end,” she said, citing last year’s Callum and Skye.

And for those wondering about sneaky contraband attempts? Simoneau clued us in on a little secret – they always know what’s being passed around camp, but they like to let the drama play itself out. “They think we don’t know every trick in the book… but there are cameras everywhere! Not one person ever gets away with it.”

Epic Brand Moments Incoming

On the advertising front, Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration and partnerships, highlighted why the show remains a brand’s dream playground.

“It offers such an incredible playground where brands can show up in ways they traditionally can’t,” she said.

Returning to its prime summer slot, Hovagimian said the show is a powerhouse for brands looking to kickstart the year with creative collaborations.

“Moving it back into Q1 is great for brands because it’s a perfect way for them to fast-start their year with us,” she added.

Returning partners Bedshed and McDonald’s are back for their sixth and fifth seasons, respectively, alongside new partners Felix Mobile and UE Insurance.

Hovagimian stressed that keeping integrations fun and natural is a top priority: “It’s about making sure it’s seamless, fun, and never smacking viewers over the head with branding.”

Get Ready to Gag… with Laughter!

While the celebrity lineup is still under wraps (sorry, couldn’t get a spoiler out of these two, and believe us we tried), Simoneau promises a season filled with outrageous trials, hilarious brand integrations, and surprising moments that will have audiences howling.

Strap in, because this jungle adventure is about to get wilder than ever!