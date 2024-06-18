Connecting Plots Nabs TBWA\Eleven’s Kent Pearson As Managing Partner

Connecting Plots has announced the appointment of Kent Pearson to lead the business’s social offering, a.glo. This will expand the specialist business unit’s remit from social performance creative into always-on social, influencer, creator, and content partnerships.

Widely regarded by industry peers as a visionary in social and influencer marketing, Pearson has held senior positions at leading agencies, including TBWA\Eleven, where he was head of social & content and managing partner at GROUND, where he supercharged client growth for Bumble and Pet Circle.

At a time when the influencer industry is booming and the use of vanity metrics to quantify success has become commonplace, Pearson’s remit is to weaponise social and influencer to deliver brand growth and sales for clients to make their businesses shine.

‘Glow Up, Glow Out’, a.glo’s new influencer offering, has been designed by Pearson and applies marketing science and full-funnel thinking to influencers and content creators in campaigns and always-on activity to achieve long-term brand effects and short-term goals.

The new influencer product has already been rolled out to several clients and is part of a string of capabilities now offered by a.glo, including always-on performance creative and media, always-on social media management, and channel-specific creative. a.glo also holds partnership accreditation with Meta and Snap Inc. and is a foundation partner of the TikTok Creative Exchange (TTCX), which helps advertisers connect with experts to create native TikTok videos for ad campaigns.

“As a business, we have a strong track record in growing our clients’ businesses in digital and social channels – it’s how we started. As influencers grow, we’ve recognised the need to apply the same rigour you would to any advertising or marcomms and have the best specialist talent leading the charge,” said Connecting Plots co-founder & CEO Tom Phillips. “Kent has a reputation for his technical understanding and strategic know-how. He is supremely talented in connecting influencer and content creator activity to business impact. We are beyond excited to have him join the team and grow the a.glo offering further”.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team during this exciting time for the business,” said Pearson. “Tom and Dave have built a great reputation for social that delivers genuine business impact and I’m excited to bring my expertise to build upon that specialist social and content offering further.”